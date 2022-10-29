Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn. Closed November 21–22, 24, 28–29; December 5–7, 12, and 25; and January 3. Brooklyn, NY– Brooklyn Botanic Garden announces the return of Lightscape, the after-dark, illuminated spectacular that became an instant hit after its debut last winter. This year, Lightscape returns with a new illuminated trail and new works of art by both local and international artists. Returning to the spectacular will be the iconic Winter Cathedral and a larger Fire Garden.

