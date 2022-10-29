Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thoroughbreds topple Hobart 2-0 and advance to semifinals
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College men's soccer team moved on to the Liberty League Semifinals for the second consecutive season with a 2-0 victory over Hobart College under the Tuesday evening lights of Wachenheim Field. Skidmore (9-3-5) will travel to second-seeded Vassar on Friday at 2:30 p.m. for...
skidmoreathletics.com
Comeback foiled; Clarkson advances on penalties
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College women's soccer team battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but fell in penalty kicks to Clarkson University in a Liberty League quarter final Tuesday afternoon at Wachenheim Field. The game goes down as a 2-2 tie. Skidmore finishes its season 10-2-4, while the Golden Knights advance to a Friday semifinal at Ithaca with a 9-5-4 record.
skidmoreathletics.com
Skidmore skates past Wentworth 5-1
EVERETT, Mass. – Thomas Finck had three points on two goals and an assist to lead the Skidmore College men's hockey in a 5-1 road victory over Wentworth on Tuesday. Freddie Ilias, Matt Rutigliano, and Ryan Waltman all scored for the Thoroughbreds, who have won two straight and improve to 2-1 in the young season.
skidmoreathletics.com
PREVIEW: Field Hockey at Vassar (Liberty League Quarterfinal)
#5 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (12-8, 3-4 Liberty League) vs. #4 Vassar Brewers (12-5, 4-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 6 p.m.; Weinberg Field, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Skidmore returns to the Liberty League tournament after a rare absence in 2021. The Thoroughbreds have won 10 league championships. The last one coming in 2016.
skidmoreathletics.com
Brewers end Thoroughbred season, 2-0
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.— The Skidmore College field hockey team lost to Vassar 2-0 in a Liberty League quarterfinal match-up. The Thoroughbreds end the season at 13-9, while the Brewers advance to a semifinal game at Rochester with a 13-5 record. Vassar scored at 11:49 of the first quarter and at...
skidmoreathletics.com
PREVIEW: Men's Soccer vs. Hobart (Liberty League Quarterfinal)
#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (8-3-5, 4-2-. Liberty League) vs. #6 Hobart College Statesmen (8-4-5, 3-2-4 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 5 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with three wins in its last four games. Skidmore scored a late goal...
skidmoreathletics.com
PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer vs. Clarkson (Liberty League Quarterfinal)
#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (10-2-3, 5-1-3 Liberty League) vs. #6 Clarkson University Golden Knights (9-5-3, 4-3-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 2:30 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. This is Skidmore's first home playoff game since 2013. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with wins in...
skidmoreathletics.com
Equestrian Wins Season Opener
Oneonta, N.Y. – The Skidmore College equestrian Team won its season opener at Hartwick College Saturday, besting the field of eight school with a score of 45 points. SUNY Cobleskill took Reserve Champion with 29 points. The Thoroughbreds started the day with a sweep of the Open Equitation over...
Final New York state marching band rankings: Where did your school wind up?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The final weekly averages of all the marching bands in New York state reflect what played out on the field of the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday -- the best teams bring it when everything is on the line. Four of the six winners at the New...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Popular Hotel & Restaurant to Lay Off 78, Close Down in Saratoga
A popular tourist destination in Saratoga Springs will be closing its doors. Many Hudson Valley residents love to spend time in Saratoga. Known for the famed race course, mineral springs, great restaurants and shopping, Saratoga is a popular vacation destination for travelers from throughout the Mid-Hudson region. While tourism has...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State
Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November. Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural beauty, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" places to explore and enjoy. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the Catskills that you can actually drive to see. And what a view! Also, you will see some roadside oddities, such as "New York's Own Mount Rushmore." This is an amazing place and it also is credited with being the very first Civil War memorial in the country. Read the story below.
