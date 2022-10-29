ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Thoroughbreds topple Hobart 2-0 and advance to semifinals

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College men's soccer team moved on to the Liberty League Semifinals for the second consecutive season with a 2-0 victory over Hobart College under the Tuesday evening lights of Wachenheim Field. Skidmore (9-3-5) will travel to second-seeded Vassar on Friday at 2:30 p.m. for...
Comeback foiled; Clarkson advances on penalties

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College women's soccer team battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but fell in penalty kicks to Clarkson University in a Liberty League quarter final Tuesday afternoon at Wachenheim Field. The game goes down as a 2-2 tie. Skidmore finishes its season 10-2-4, while the Golden Knights advance to a Friday semifinal at Ithaca with a 9-5-4 record.
Skidmore skates past Wentworth 5-1

EVERETT, Mass. – Thomas Finck had three points on two goals and an assist to lead the Skidmore College men's hockey in a 5-1 road victory over Wentworth on Tuesday. Freddie Ilias, Matt Rutigliano, and Ryan Waltman all scored for the Thoroughbreds, who have won two straight and improve to 2-1 in the young season.
PREVIEW: Field Hockey at Vassar (Liberty League Quarterfinal)

#5 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (12-8, 3-4 Liberty League) vs. #4 Vassar Brewers (12-5, 4-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 6 p.m.; Weinberg Field, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Skidmore returns to the Liberty League tournament after a rare absence in 2021. The Thoroughbreds have won 10 league championships. The last one coming in 2016.
Brewers end Thoroughbred season, 2-0

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.— The Skidmore College field hockey team lost to Vassar 2-0 in a Liberty League quarterfinal match-up. The Thoroughbreds end the season at 13-9, while the Brewers advance to a semifinal game at Rochester with a 13-5 record. Vassar scored at 11:49 of the first quarter and at...
PREVIEW: Men's Soccer vs. Hobart (Liberty League Quarterfinal)

#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (8-3-5, 4-2-. Liberty League) vs. #6 Hobart College Statesmen (8-4-5, 3-2-4 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 5 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with three wins in its last four games. Skidmore scored a late goal...
PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer vs. Clarkson (Liberty League Quarterfinal)

#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (10-2-3, 5-1-3 Liberty League) vs. #6 Clarkson University Golden Knights (9-5-3, 4-3-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 2:30 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. This is Skidmore's first home playoff game since 2013. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with wins in...
Equestrian Wins Season Opener

Oneonta, N.Y. – The Skidmore College equestrian Team won its season opener at Hartwick College Saturday, besting the field of eight school with a score of 45 points. SUNY Cobleskill took Reserve Champion with 29 points. The Thoroughbreds started the day with a sweep of the Open Equitation over...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State

Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November. Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural beauty, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" places to explore and enjoy. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the Catskills that you can actually drive to see. And what a view! Also, you will see some roadside oddities, such as "New York's Own Mount Rushmore." This is an amazing place and it also is credited with being the very first Civil War memorial in the country. Read the story below.

