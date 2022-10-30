ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This is the top dive bar in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update

Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
TEXAS STATE
B93

These Chili Cheese Fries Just Dropped Here In Texas! Have You Tried Them?

Yes, we love our CHILI here in Texas! So, when one of Texas's favorite spots to grab a burger introduces Chili Cheese Fries, yep we are in!. Wait, they have never had these? Doesn't it seem like they have? Well, so glad they decided to do it because they rock! Whataburger now has Chili Cheese Fries. So what's on them?
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category

Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?

It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Midland, TX
