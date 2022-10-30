Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
KVUE
Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
This is the top dive bar in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Cedar Park store sells $1M winning Powerball ticket
One of the winning tickets was sold here in Central Texas, and the other was sold in Houston.
These Chili Cheese Fries Just Dropped Here In Texas! Have You Tried Them?
Yes, we love our CHILI here in Texas! So, when one of Texas's favorite spots to grab a burger introduces Chili Cheese Fries, yep we are in!. Wait, they have never had these? Doesn't it seem like they have? Well, so glad they decided to do it because they rock! Whataburger now has Chili Cheese Fries. So what's on them?
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category
Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?
Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?
It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
Austin, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Austin. The St. Stephen's Episcopal School football team will have a game with Trinity Episcopal School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00. The Vandegrift High School football team will have a game with Lake Travis High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
