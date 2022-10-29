Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is Back
This year, the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade has finally returned. And with it, people brought out their best, vying for the coveted Best in Show prize. For over 30 years, The Halloween Dog Parade has been an occasion for all New Yorkers. Located in the city’s East Village, the parade is a […] The post The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is Back appeared first on DogTime.
Over Half of Pet Parents Will Spend More Time Holiday Shopping for Pets Than for Some Family Members, Study Shows
As a pet parent, your furry best friend is likely the center of your life. Your pup isn’t just part of your family, they are your family. And as a new survey by PetSmart discovered, many pet parents are actually more invested in their four-legged loved ones than they are in their human relatives, at […] The post Over Half of Pet Parents Will Spend More Time Holiday Shopping for Pets Than for Some Family Members, Study Shows appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0