Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Continues To Dominate In Arizona
Jordan Walker, the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, continues to mash in the Arizona Fall League. On Saturday, the 20-year-old hit a long home run, continuing to show off his unique abilities and prove why he may not have much left to prove in the minor leagues.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
MLB
Vizcaíno, Mejía contribute in Licey no-hitter
That’s how you keep an opposing lineup’s bats cool in winter ball. Tigres del Licey found the formula in thrilling fashion Tuesday night, when five pitchers combined to no-hit a Toros del Este team featuring three ranked prospects in its 2-0 victory in the Dominican Winter League. Left-hander...
MLB
Urías wins 1st Orioles Gold Glove in 7 years
Brooks Robinson. Manny Machado. And now, Ramón Urías. Urías joined an exclusive club on Tuesday, becoming only the third Orioles third baseman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award -- receiving the honor for the American League. The 28-year-old was among the record 14 first-time Gold Glove recipients in 2022, as the winners were announced on ESPN2 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Rodgers claims first career Gold Glove Award
DENVER -- The space on his trophy shelf that Brendan Rodgers has reserved -- since his high school days -- for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award will now be filled. Rodgers joined three-time winner DJ LeMahieu (2014, 2017-18) as the only Rockies second basemen in club history to win the award, which was announced Tuesday. Gold Gloves are determined via voting by the league’s managers and coaches, plus a SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) Defensive Index.
MLB
After streak was snapped, Betts takes home 6th Gold Glove
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won the Rawlings National League Gold Glove Award in right field for the sixth time in his already-decorated career on Tuesday. It’s the second time Betts has won the award in three seasons with the Dodgers, becoming the fourth outfielder to win multiple Gold Gloves with the organization and joining Willie Davis (3), Raul Mondesi (2) and Matt Kemp (2).
MLB
Walker supplies treats for Rafters with 5th homer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- On the one hand, Jordan Walker knows you can’t get too comfortable in the Arizona Fall League, where every game can feel like a Minor League All-Star Game. “There are still some tweaks and things that I have to make,” he said. “But as of right...
MLB
De La Cruz is dominating LIDOM pitching so far
The Reds' top prospect has been that good in the early stages of the Dominican Winter League season, and his production for Tigres del Licey in a 12-4 win over Aguilas Cibaenas on Monday night only boosted his case. De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA RHP Edwin Díaz
Edwin Díaz had about as good a contract year as a closer can ask for in 2022 -- a 1.31 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 32 saves for a Mets team that won 101 games. He also snagged an All-Star Game selection and a trip to the postseason. Following such a memorable campaign, Díaz is due to become a free agent for the first time in his career, after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should draw attention from plenty of teams on the hunt for an elite bullpen option.
MLB
Dusty's costly long leash echoes Game 1 loss
PHILADELPHIA -- The ear-splitting tolls of the rocking red neon Liberty Bell have ceased, the raucous party has streamed into Center City, and the record books indicate that Lance McCullers Jr. stands alone as the only pitcher to surrender five home runs in a postseason game. Yet much in the...
MLB
Swanson, Fried earn Gold Glove Awards
ATLANTA -- If Dansby Swanson wants to know how to best display his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Max Fried can provide some experienced advice. Swanson claimed his first Gold Glove and Fried received his third when the awards were announced Tuesday evening. They were the only two Braves to receive this honor, which annually recognizes the best defensive player at each position in both the National and American Leagues.
MLB
Dodgers' Sheehan finds his groove in AFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Pitching into November for the first time as a pro, right-hander Emmet Sheehan spearheaded the first shutout of the Desert Dogs season Tuesday. The Dodgers’ No. 22 prospect delivered his best performance of the Fall League, holding Peoria hitless through the front four frames, finishing with five scoreless en route to a 4-0 victory at Camelback Ranch.
MLB
BP in the AFL on Halloween? It's a monster mash
In accordance with ancient Arizona Fall League tradition, members of the Salt River Rafters put an extra scare into the opposition by taking batting practice in costume on Monday. The ghastly Halloween ritual worked most fiendishly for the Cardinals' Jordan Walker -- MLB's No. 6 prospect -- who shocked the...
MLB
Walker's standout season at 1B nets him Gold Glove
PHOENIX -- Christian Walker always believed he could be a good defensive first baseman, even if that wasn't his reputation as he was coming up through the Minor Leagues, so he kept working and working on it with D-backs infield coach Tony Perezchica. Walker was rewarded for his efforts Tuesday,...
MLB
Watch FREE: Kumar meets The Martian, Mervis in AFL
While the Major League season has wound down to the final two teams competing for the Commissioner’s Trophy in the World Series, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV...
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro hired to manage Royals
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro has been hired as manager of the Kansas City Royals. Quatraro, 48, has been considered a top candidate for manager vacancies the past three offseasons, interviewing earlier this month with the Marlins and White Sox, and several others, including the Mets, Giants, Pirates and Tigers, in previous years.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA SS Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to become a free agent for the first time following the conclusion of the World Series, and it should be a lucrative venture for the two-time All-Star shortstop. While the free-agent shortstop class is looking stacked for the second consecutive offseason, Turner certainly has a claim as not only the best of that talented bunch, but perhaps even as the top challenger to Aaron Judge for the title of the No. 1 overall free agent.
MLB
McCullers burned by 5 Phils homers: 'I got beat, man'
PHILADELPHIA -- All it took for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to realize he might be in a little trouble in Game 3 of the World Series was a quick glance behind him into the night sky, where a rocket off the bat of Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was headed for the seats.
