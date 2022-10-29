Edwin Díaz had about as good a contract year as a closer can ask for in 2022 -- a 1.31 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 32 saves for a Mets team that won 101 games. He also snagged an All-Star Game selection and a trip to the postseason. Following such a memorable campaign, Díaz is due to become a free agent for the first time in his career, after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should draw attention from plenty of teams on the hunt for an elite bullpen option.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO