Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Jalopnik

GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover

Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
The Independent

LeBron James calls on Elon Musk to take action after use of n-word surges 500% on Twitter since takeover

Lebron James took to Twitter to demand action from Elon Musk on the recent spike in use of the n-word on the platform. The NBA star remarks follow a Washington Post report that found that Twitter trolls emboldened by Mr Musk’s successful $44bn Twitter acquisition have prompted a 500 per cent surge in the use of the racial slur. “I don”t know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns [T]witter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. ...
The Independent

Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton

Elon Musk shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking,...
Reuters

Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
TheDailyBeast

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Re-Banned From Twitter

White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
The Verge

Elon Musk wastes no time changing Twitter

Less than 24 hours after completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk decided to change its homepage. He requested that logged out users visiting Twitter.com be redirected to the Explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories, according to employees familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission. Before, visiting Twitter’s homepage while logged out showed only a sign-up form, encouraging the creation of an account to view tweets. Musk’s directive, which was implemented late Friday, required VP involvement to override a code freeze put in place to prevent rogue staffers from making changes during the takeover process.

