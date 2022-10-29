Read full article on original website
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Elon Musk says paying Twitter $8 per month will get you a blue verified checkmark, fewer ads, and priority in tweet replies and search
Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's new verification system would be $8 per month. He said subscribers get priority in search, fewer ads, and would be able to post long-form video. The Verge previously reported that Musk was considering $20 per month for the subscription. Elon Musk offered new,...
Jalopnik
GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover
Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
Business Insider
Kanye West reportedly wanted to name his 'Ye' album after Hitler instead, and apparently has an 'obsession' with the Nazi leader
Kanye West reportedly wanted to name is album "Ye" after Hitler, sources told CNN. A business executive who worked for Ye told CNN that the rapper had "obsession" with Hitler. Ye has sparked controversy in recent weeks over antisemitic commentary. The sources told CNN that Ye openly admired Nazis for...
Mark Cuban says he's looking forward to Twitter's Elon Musk era: 'he will flex his independence to show everyone who's in charge'
Mark Cuban is a fan of Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. The world's richest man completed his $44 billion purchase of the social-media platform on Thursday after a months-long back-and-forth. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, celebrated on Twitter, tweeting that he was "looking forward" to the Elon Musk era. "He is a...
Elon Musk dismisses LeBron James complaint of racial slurs increase on Twitter
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied to Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James's complaint about there being a recent increase of racial slurs on the social media platform.
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
LeBron James calls on Elon Musk to take action after use of n-word surges 500% on Twitter since takeover
Lebron James took to Twitter to demand action from Elon Musk on the recent spike in use of the n-word on the platform. The NBA star remarks follow a Washington Post report that found that Twitter trolls emboldened by Mr Musk’s successful $44bn Twitter acquisition have prompted a 500 per cent surge in the use of the racial slur. “I don”t know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns [T]witter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. ...
Elon Musk Hails Pranksters After They Pretend to Be Fired Twitter Employees
Elon Musk has saluted "one of the best trolls ever," after two pranksters convinced journalists they were Twitter employees who he had just fired. The Tesla and SpaceX boss completed his purchase of Twitter on Thursday in a $44 billion deal, which he'd previously tried to walk away from. Almost...
Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton
Elon Musk shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking,...
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Re-Banned From Twitter
White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Elon Musk declares Twitter ‘moderation council’ – as some push the platform’s limits
Among the most urgent questions facing Twitter in its new era as a private company under Elon Musk, a self-declared “free speech absolutist”, is how the platform will handle moderation. After finalizing his takeover and ousting senior leadership, Musk declared on Friday that he would be forming a...
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover
Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
The Verge
Elon Musk wastes no time changing Twitter
Less than 24 hours after completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk decided to change its homepage. He requested that logged out users visiting Twitter.com be redirected to the Explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories, according to employees familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission. Before, visiting Twitter’s homepage while logged out showed only a sign-up form, encouraging the creation of an account to view tweets. Musk’s directive, which was implemented late Friday, required VP involvement to override a code freeze put in place to prevent rogue staffers from making changes during the takeover process.
