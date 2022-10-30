Read full article on original website
Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat
A judge sentenced an Independence man to 10 years after he tried to drive a stolen car with an officer inside, plus gun and drug charges.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
KCTV 5
Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening. Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.
KMBC.com
Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
KCPD settles with family of man who died after being tackled
A Jackson County judge approved a $500,000 settlement for the parents of a man who died after being tackled by a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in 2017.
Raytown police arrest 1 person after woman found shot to death Monday night
The Jackson County Prosecutor's office charged an Independence man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman found along a Raytown roadway Monday night.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
Priceless items stolen from outside Overland Park storage unit, victim says
Courtney Holmes said she was gone only minutes and came back to her items stolen and ransacked at the Storage Mart near 91st & Metcalf.
Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teen in 2019
A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr, guilty of charges in related to the death of then 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Police search for suspects involved in Midtown armed robbery
Kansas City police look for two men and a woman believed to be involved in an armed robbery at the Shop Local KC store near 36th and Main.
KCTV 5
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - In Leavenworth, a one-year-old boy is facing lifelong injuries after being tortured and rushed into emergency brain surgery. It happened this summer. Months later, his mother is speaking out to share her side of the story. Paperwork obtained by KCTV5 news reveals disturbing details of 20-month-old...
KCPD investigate investigating homicide after man found dead near pond
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have upgraded a suspicious death to a homicide after a man's body was found near a pond at Blue Valley Park on Sunday.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go game
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The jury found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
KMBC.com
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
Little Apple Post
