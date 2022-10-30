L.A. to Vegas: Where To Go This Halloween in Sin City

Welcome to LAMag’s semimonthly update on major restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity and influencer sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

Las Vegas is the Place to be for Halloween Weekend

With West Hollywood canceling the famed Halloween Carnaval for the third year in a row, why not head to Las Vegas to get your scary on? Kick off the weekend at Area 15’s ScAREA15 with a special screening of 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Gorgon City will perform in the A-lot alongside Moon Boots and Deeper Purpose on Oct. 29 while rock band Surf Curse performs in the Portal on Oct. 30 and a costume contest on Oct. 31. Area 15 is described as a “wonderland of art, music, and amusement.” Over at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, a $50,000 “Fright Night Slot Tournament” is taking place on Oct. 29 and winners of a costume contest will share $2,300 in slot play prizes. TAO Group is getting spooky with themed menu items at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan, LAVO Italian restaurant and TAO Asian Bistro at The Venetian Resort and Casa Calavara at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge inside Resorts World has a contest for the “sexiest” costume featuring cash prizes starting at 9 p.m. on Oct. 29: $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third starting at 9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

If you’d rather be clubbing, Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Resort has Steve Aoki on Oct. 28 and Tyga with Sourmilk on Oct. 29 for their Forbidden City weekend; OMNIA is theming their Halloween weekend Ominous , of course, with Alesso on Oct. 28, Martin Garrix with Justin Mylon on Oct. 29 and DESEO’s Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 2 with DJ Yo Yolie and DJ Phoreyz . Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas brings back their FREAQSHOW with Afrojack on Oct. 28, DJ Pauly D on Oct. 29 and Lil Jon with a $10,000 costume contest on Oct. 30. TAO Nightclub has Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien on Oct. 29 while Jewel Nightclub at ARIA welcomes Steve Aoki on Oct. 31. Down the street, Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell has Yo Gotti on Oct. 28 and Big Sean on Oct. 29 for their Once Upon A Nightmare: A Dark Fairytale Story weekend. At Resorts World look for Wonderworld at Zouk Nightclub featuring DJ Snake on Oct. 28 and Zedd on Oct. 29. And Wynn Las Vegas is turning Sin City into Wynn City with Dillon Francis at Encore Beach Club on Oct. 29, while XS Nightclub features The Chainsmokers on Oct. 28, Marshmello on Oct. 29, Diplo on Oct. 30, and Two Friends on Halloween.

For a new and hard-to-describe experience, head to the Las Vegas downtown Arts District for Particle Ink: Speed of Dark . The experience merges reality and the metaverse by using technology, digital art, and live performances. Visitors walk into a dark warehouse where you dive into a thought-provoking dimension of theater, projection mapping, lights, and music. Guests find themselves within the pages of a living graphic novel in a world created by a grieving artist. On Halloween, a special Lightmare presentation will take place with an option to buy tickets featuring an open bar.

Influencer MrBeast Introduces Palms’ $150,000 Package

Palms Casino Resort has just announced a one-of-a-kind Epic Experience Suite Package as first seen in YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson’s—aka MrBeast—$1 vs $1,000,000 Hotel Room video. The video influencer has 202 million followers across his social platforms and the video has received 2.5 million likes to date. The Palms tour begins at 8:10 in the video above. When combined, the $150,000 package offers over 19,000 square feet of rooms, 12 beds, more than 25 televisions, multiple private massage rooms, pool tables, private butler service, marble bathrooms, a 30×30 basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley and a private infinity pool overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, the package also includes an extravagant $10,000 dinner for 10 guests at Palms’ award-winning steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime. If you can afford it, the Epic Experience Package will be available from Jan. 8-Oct. 8, 2023.

Wynn Featuring Fancy Cars With Concours d’Elegance

If you’re looking for a luxury moment, Wynn Las Vegas is the place to be Oct. 28-30 where more than 60 ultra-elite hypercars join the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance lineup at the property. Wynn will display a small selection of the 200 antique and contemporary vehicles being showcased during the Concours weekend leading up to the event. Many of the appearing hypercars are limited-edition, showcasing sleek and seductive designs from the world’s most sought-after manufacturers, such as McLaren’s open-rooftop Elva, the Bugatti Chiron Pur R6.002, the Bugatti Divo, and the four-seater Koenigsegg Gemera, among others. In addition, the event will feature four McLaren Speedtails.

Circa Resort will host Paul vs. Silva Viewing Party

On Oct. 29, Circa Resort downtown will host a viewing party for the Showtime Pay-Per-View Boxing event featuring Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva at 9 p.m. The much-discussed bout will be featured in Circa’s recently opened Galaxy Ballroom, located on the resort’s third floor. Paul will return to the boxing ring for the first time in nearly a year and will face former UFC middleweight champion Silva in an eight-round main event. Although Paul has yet to face an established boxing pro, Silva is viewed as his most credible opponent to date.

Katy Perry and Bruno Mars Extend Their Residency Dates

On Oct. 27, Katy Perry announced she is giving her Katy Cat fans 14 more chances to see her perform her acclaimed Katy Perry: PLAY residency at Resorts World Theatre. On Instagram, Perry posted , “The show’s set list is a fun [ride[ through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all.” Tickets for the new dates scheduled between Feb. 15 and April 15 go on sale to the public beginning Nov 4. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars has announced 10 new performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates Jan. 25-Feb. 14, 2023. These 2023 dates are in addition to his previously announced December 30 and 31 New Year’s Eve show performances. Also on New Year’s weekend, Kevin Hart will take the stage at Resorts World on Dec. 31 and January 1 for a Reality Check: New Year’s Eve Experience . Meanwhile, fellow comedian Amy Schumer announced she will reschedule her Las Vegas tour date at Resorts World due to a scheduling conflict. Originally scheduled for Nov. 5, the show has moved to Nov. 16. Tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the rescheduled date and time.

Construction of Durango Resort on Track for Late 2023

Station Casinos’ newest resort is still looking at a fall 2023 opening. Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort topped off the 15-story, 216-foot tower with the final beam and poured the last floor of the hotel on October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and hundreds of construction workers were on-site to celebrate the milestone.

