ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

L.A. to Vegas: Where To Go This Halloween in Sin City

By Joe Siyam
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

Welcome to LAMag’s semimonthly update on major restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity and influencer sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpVdi_0irjuPjw00
Revelers take part in Halloween events at AREA 15 in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2021. (AREA 15 Las Vegas/VOX Agency)

Las Vegas is the Place to be for Halloween Weekend

With West Hollywood canceling the famed Halloween Carnaval for the third year in a row, why not head to Las Vegas to get your scary on? Kick off the weekend at Area 15’s ScAREA15 with a special screening of 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Gorgon City will perform in the A-lot alongside Moon Boots and Deeper Purpose on Oct. 29 while rock band Surf Curse performs in the Portal on Oct. 30 and a costume contest on Oct. 31. Area 15 is described as a “wonderland of art, music, and amusement.” Over at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, a $50,000 “Fright Night Slot Tournament” is taking place on Oct. 29 and winners of a costume contest will share $2,300 in slot play prizes. TAO Group is getting spooky with themed menu items at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan, LAVO Italian restaurant and TAO Asian Bistro at The Venetian Resort and Casa Calavara at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge inside Resorts World has a contest for the “sexiest” costume featuring cash prizes starting at 9 p.m. on Oct. 29: $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third starting at 9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alYrY_0irjuPjw00
Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to FREAQSHOW at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Oct. 29. (TAO Group Hospitality)

If you’d rather be clubbing, Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Resort has Steve Aoki on Oct. 28 and Tyga with Sourmilk on Oct. 29 for their Forbidden City weekend; OMNIA is theming their Halloween weekend Ominous , of course, with Alesso on Oct. 28, Martin Garrix with Justin Mylon on Oct. 29 and DESEO’s Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 2 with DJ Yo Yolie and DJ Phoreyz . Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas brings back their FREAQSHOW with Afrojack on Oct. 28, DJ Pauly D on Oct. 29 and Lil Jon with a $10,000 costume contest on Oct. 30. TAO Nightclub has Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien on Oct. 29 while Jewel Nightclub at ARIA welcomes Steve Aoki on Oct. 31. Down the street, Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell has Yo Gotti on Oct. 28 and Big Sean on Oct. 29 for their Once Upon A Nightmare: A Dark Fairytale Story weekend. At Resorts World look for Wonderworld at Zouk Nightclub featuring DJ Snake on Oct. 28 and Zedd on Oct. 29. And Wynn Las Vegas is turning Sin City into Wynn City with Dillon Francis at Encore Beach Club on Oct. 29, while XS Nightclub features The Chainsmokers on Oct. 28, Marshmello on Oct. 29, Diplo on Oct. 30, and Two Friends on Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2sm3_0irjuPjw00
Located in the Las Vegas downtown Arts District, Particle Ink: Speed of Dark merges reality and the metaverse by using technology, digital art and live performances. (TheLightPoets/Particle Ink)

For a new and hard-to-describe experience, head to the Las Vegas downtown Arts District for Particle Ink: Speed of Dark . The experience merges reality and the metaverse by using technology, digital art, and live performances. Visitors walk into a dark warehouse where you dive into a thought-provoking dimension of theater, projection mapping, lights, and music. Guests find themselves within the pages of a living graphic novel in a world created by a grieving artist. On Halloween, a special Lightmare presentation will take place with an option to buy tickets featuring an open bar.

Influencer MrBeast Introduces Palms’ $150,000 Package

Palms Casino Resort has just announced a one-of-a-kind Epic Experience Suite Package as first seen in YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson’s—aka MrBeast—$1 vs $1,000,000 Hotel Room video. The video influencer has 202 million followers across his social platforms and the video has received 2.5 million likes to date. The Palms tour begins at 8:10 in the video above. When combined, the $150,000 package offers over 19,000 square feet of rooms, 12 beds, more than 25 televisions, multiple private massage rooms, pool tables, private butler service, marble bathrooms, a 30×30 basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley and a private infinity pool overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, the package also includes an extravagant $10,000 dinner for 10 guests at Palms’ award-winning steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime. If you can afford it, the Epic Experience Package will be available from Jan. 8-Oct. 8, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Marub_0irjuPjw00
The 2020 McLaren Elva, named after the lightweight open-top race cars developed by Bruce McLaren, is currently on display at Wynn’s main entrance. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Wynn Featuring Fancy Cars With Concours d’Elegance

If you’re looking for a luxury moment, Wynn Las Vegas is the place to be Oct. 28-30 where more than 60 ultra-elite hypercars join the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance lineup at the property. Wynn will display a small selection of the 200 antique and contemporary vehicles being showcased during the Concours weekend leading up to the event. Many of the appearing hypercars are limited-edition, showcasing sleek and seductive designs from the world’s most sought-after manufacturers, such as McLaren’s open-rooftop Elva, the Bugatti Chiron Pur R6.002, the Bugatti Divo, and the four-seater Koenigsegg Gemera, among others. In addition, the event will feature four McLaren Speedtails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnLcT_0irjuPjw00
From left to right, Jake Paul, Jeff Levin, Matt Ampolsky, Alex Smith, and Logan Paul at the Hideaway. (Photo courtesy of Hideaway/Granted)

Circa Resort will host Paul vs. Silva Viewing Party

On Oct. 29, Circa Resort downtown will host a viewing party for the Showtime Pay-Per-View Boxing event featuring Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva at 9 p.m. The much-discussed bout will be featured in Circa’s recently opened Galaxy Ballroom, located on the resort’s third floor. Paul will return to the boxing ring for the first time in nearly a year and will face former UFC middleweight champion Silva in an eight-round main event. Although Paul has yet to face an established boxing pro, Silva is viewed as his most credible opponent to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZrI7_0irjuPjw00
Katy Perry performs onstage during her Katy Perry: PLAY residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 (John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Katy Perry and Bruno Mars Extend Their Residency Dates

On Oct. 27, Katy Perry announced she is giving her Katy Cat fans 14 more chances to see her perform her acclaimed Katy Perry: PLAY residency at Resorts World Theatre. On Instagram, Perry posted , “The show’s set list is a fun [ride[ through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all.” Tickets for the new dates scheduled between Feb. 15 and April 15 go on sale to the public beginning Nov 4. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars has announced 10 new performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates Jan. 25-Feb. 14, 2023. These 2023 dates are in addition to his previously announced December 30 and 31 New Year’s Eve show performances. Also on New Year’s weekend, Kevin Hart will take the stage at Resorts World on Dec. 31 and January 1 for a Reality Check: New Year’s Eve Experience . Meanwhile, fellow comedian Amy Schumer announced she will reschedule her Las Vegas tour date at Resorts World due to a scheduling conflict. Originally scheduled for Nov. 5, the show has moved to Nov. 16. Tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the rescheduled date and time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x23nO_0irjuPjw00
A rendering of Durango Casino & Resort which is set top open in Fall 2023 (Station Casinos)

Construction of Durango Resort on Track for Late 2023

Station Casinos’ newest resort is still looking at a fall 2023 opening. Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort topped off the 15-story, 216-foot tower with the final beam and poured the last floor of the hotel on October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and hundreds of construction workers were on-site to celebrate the milestone.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post L.A. to Vegas: Where To Go This Halloween in Sin City appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Golden Knight listed his Las Vegas home for $12 million, according to brokers IS LUXURY. Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas

Any place can be a great place for digital nomads to work remotely, as long as you have a fully charged laptop and hotspot on your phone, but some places lend themselves to remote working more than others. The most obvious of those places is the classic coffee shop, which has long been the champion of “third place” workspaces.
LAS VEGAS, NV
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

With Halloween Parade Canceled, WeHo Looks to Local Venues to Host Smaller Events

Despite the fact that the famous Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood has been canceled for the third straight year, officials still hope to drag in Halloween crowds. The beloved Halloween Carnaval was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it now seems officials have new plans for the holiday. City officials […] The post With Halloween Parade Canceled, WeHo Looks to Local Venues to Host Smaller Events appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slot machines at Las Vegas airport bring in more than $1B in revenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company who operates the slots at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport announced that the gaming machines have generated over $1 billion in all-time revenue. According to a news release, Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc. has operated the slot machines at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
254
Followers
207
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy