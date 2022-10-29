Read full article on original website
Tennessee Deserves No. 1 Spot in CFP Rankings, but Georgia Clash Will Define Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have fully earned the No. 1 spot in the initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings. That much should be extolled within the program. There is also an expiration date on that celebration. And it's probably, oh, Nov. 2. In reality, the only immediate thing that matters for...
Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win
The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
What happened the last five times LSU beat Alabama?
Alabama has fairly inarguably been LSU’s biggest rival in football over the last 15 years since the program hired former Tigers national title-winning coach Nick Saban. However, the temperature of a rivalry doesn’t really depend on how competitive the series is. After all, Alabama leads the all-time series 55-26-5 and has dropped this game just four times since Saban was hired in 2007.
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Official Committee's List Ahead of Week 10
The initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season were released Tuesday, and the Tennessee Volunteers headline the list. Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson round out the top four and presumably control their own destinies for the coveted spots. Here is a look at the first rankings:. 2. Ohio...
College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast
At long last, the College Football Playoff selection committee has spoken, giving us an initial Top Four of No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. Close on that quartet's collective tail are Michigan, Alabama, TCU, Oregon and USC. Georgia at No. 3 may...
College Football Picks: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game
The 2022 college football season started rocky with upsets and constant changes in the Top 10, but clear candidates for the College Football Playoff have emerged. Still, a fight for the top four will get even tougher in the next few weeks. Week 10 features the biggest game of the...
B/R CFB Recruiting: Predicting Destinations for 2023's Top Uncommitted Prospects
We've already hit the second half of the college football season, and that means the homestretch for recruiting is upon us. With the December early-signing period in place, recruiting season has escalated, and there are plenty of hot races for star prospects on the trail. With last week's commitment of...
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Georgia LB Nolan Smith Doubtful for Tennessee Game with Shoulder Injury, per HC Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Monday that linebacker Nolan Smith is "probably doubtful" to play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Tennessee because of a shoulder injury. Smith, who leads the top-ranked Bulldogs with three sacks this season, suffered the injury during last week's 42-20 win over Florida, per...
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD
Justin Fields has had a rough time since arriving in the NFL last year, but he didn't do himself any favors during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Late in the third quarter with the Chicago Bears trailing 35-23, Fields found David Montgomery with a dump-off pass on 3rd-and-16, and he nearly converted a first down before the ball was knocked out of his hand.
Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline
The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
ESPN: Floor for Jalen Hurts' New Eagles Contract 'Has to Be' Kyler Murray's Deal
After coming into the season with questions about his long-term viability as a starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts finds himself in prime position to get a lucrative contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Dan Graziano suggests the "floor" for Hurts' next deal has to be Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million...
Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Linked to Broncos Star amid Dolphins Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans could be late entrants in the Bradley Chubb sweepstakes, according to Benjamin Allbright of the KOA radio station in Denver. NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins had shown interest in the Denver Broncos pass-rusher as well and might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Broncos.
NFL Week 8 Takeaways: Time to Stop Doubting Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks
NFL action in Week 8 started in London with a result that may have helped one team avert a full-scale crisis. Yet another squad had a heavy dose of reality that should lead to significant changes before the trade deadline. While a couple of the top NFC teams looked steady...
Joe Burrow: Bengals Aren't Panicking After Loss, Says Browns Have 'Had Our Number'
Despite a rough showing in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow isn't concerned about the Cincinnati Bengals' ability to bounce back. Speaking to reporters after the game, Burrow said the Bengals are "not panicking" because Cleveland is a team that has "had our number the last couple years."
