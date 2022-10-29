ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Bleacher Report

Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What happened the last five times LSU beat Alabama?

Alabama has fairly inarguably been LSU’s biggest rival in football over the last 15 years since the program hired former Tigers national title-winning coach Nick Saban. However, the temperature of a rivalry doesn’t really depend on how competitive the series is. After all, Alabama leads the all-time series 55-26-5 and has dropped this game just four times since Saban was hired in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

The 2022 college football season started rocky with upsets and constant changes in the Top 10, but clear candidates for the College Football Playoff have emerged. Still, a fight for the top four will get even tougher in the next few weeks. Week 10 features the biggest game of the...
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD

Justin Fields has had a rough time since arriving in the NFL last year, but he didn't do himself any favors during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Late in the third quarter with the Chicago Bears trailing 35-23, Fields found David Montgomery with a dump-off pass on 3rd-and-16, and he nearly converted a first down before the ball was knocked out of his hand.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline

The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Linked to Broncos Star amid Dolphins Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans could be late entrants in the Bradley Chubb sweepstakes, according to Benjamin Allbright of the KOA radio station in Denver. NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins had shown interest in the Denver Broncos pass-rusher as well and might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Broncos.
NASHVILLE, TN

