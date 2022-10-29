Read full article on original website
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artists
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC
scoopcharlotte.com
Louisiana Cuisine, Acting Our Age, ‘Get Out’ in Concert, EpicFest, Applause for a Cause, Drop Dead 5K, Walk and Chalk, Front Porch Sunday and More Things to Do This Weekend (11/3)
Now that Halloween is behind us and the calendar has flipped to November, we can shift our focus to late fall and early holiday preparations. Before you jump into Thanksgiving prep, allow yourself to focus this week on supporting our neighbors, enjoying live theater, celebrating literature for young and old, putting your personal touch on some community art and supporting local makers. It’s another week full of fun in the Queen City!
scoopcharlotte.com
Where to Buy Your New Winter Coat in Charlotte
Brrrrrr, it’s getting cold! We know the chilly weather only lasts for a couple of months here in the Queen City, but we believe in looking fabulous through it all. Whether you like a trench, a puffer, faux fur, or leather, we’ve got you covered on where to shop the most stylish and on-trend coats of the season — all from our favorite local spots.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte
Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
Holiday Marketplaces Return To Mint Hill’s Historical Village
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, crowds spent a beautiful autumn morning strolling through Mint Hill’s historical village for the first annual Autumn Jubilee. Although it was billed as the “first annual” event of its name, similar events have taken place in the Historical Village in the past. The last Autumn Jubilee took place in 2017, and there was a popular “Christmas in the Village” event held in November of 2020. “We figured with the growth of Mint Hill, it was time to bring it back!” said a Farmer’s Market representative.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
Food halls, BBQ and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s restaurant scene
CHARLOTTE — Communities across the Charlotte region continue to grow their mix of dining and drinking spots, with several of the latest additions to open as part of adaptive-reuse projects. Take Concord, for instance. That city 25 miles northeast of Charlotte added a plethora of new food options in...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
charlottemagazine.com
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations
CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
fortmillsun.com
At Craft Axe Throwing in Fort Mill, No Axe-Perience is Needed
Craft Axe Throwing in Downtown Fort Mill opened in July and is quickly becoming a big hit for people looking for a little fear with their beer. People who try axe throwing are learning that the activity is quite safe and fun, said Manager Joseph Rempe. “The reason I think...
Homebuilder begins latest infill project here, invests in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based homebuilder is set to debut an investment made in the SouthPark area as it gears up to start its newest townhouse community here. Copper Builders expects to begin vertical construction in two to three weeks on Skyline Townes at 961 Seigle Ave., where it has plans for 21 townhouses, said Tim Pratt, company president. An entity affiliated with Copper bought the acre parcel there in July 2021 for $1.675 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
WFAE.org
A 13-acre park is planned in NoDa. One group asks, why not triple the size?
Mecklenburg County is making plans to build a 13-acre park in NoDa, but a local advocacy group says it could be possible to nearly triple to park's size and make it a signature spot in Charlotte. As planned, the park would be a five-minute walk from NoDa's commercial center, just...
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
Woman says her home was listed on Airbnb without her knowing about it
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte homeowner said she did not know her house was listed on Airbnb until a man showed up at her door saying he was her guest. Natalie Siburt had just moved to a town house near SouthPark. “I moved in that Saturday, and the next Tuesday...
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
Bank of America Stadium concerts giving business boost to Charlotte tourism sector
Encore! That’s the cry from uptown hotels and other local tourism executives after Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte staged eight major concerts during a one-year period beginning in September 2021 and extending through Elton John’s appearance last month. The results: Uptown hotel sales went up 40% on those nights while rates surged 26% compared with six-month averages.
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
