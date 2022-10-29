Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Phillies are coming off an unbelievable night in Game 1, after being down 5-0 they stormed back to tie the game and push it to extra innings with J.T. Realmuto hitting a homer in the 10th to give them the 6-5 victory. Meanwhile, the Astros are in need of a bounce-back game and will send out Framber Valdez to the mound to see if they can even up the series at home before heading off to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday night.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

When: Saturday, October 29

Saturday, October 29 Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

8:03 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Phillies (+130) vs. Houston Astros (-145)

O/U: 6.5

