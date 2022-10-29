ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the World Series

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Phillies are coming off an unbelievable night in Game 1, after being down 5-0 they stormed back to tie the game and push it to extra innings with J.T. Realmuto hitting a homer in the 10th to give them the 6-5 victory. Meanwhile, the Astros are in need of a bounce-back game and will send out Framber Valdez to the mound to see if they can even up the series at home before heading off to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday night.

We have you covered throughout the World Series, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game tonight.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

  • When: Saturday, October 29
  • Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
How to watch the MLB Playoffs this year

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

