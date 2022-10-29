ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, live stream, preview, time, fight card, streaming, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjbzD_0irjmu3J00

Jake Paul is set to return for his first fight of 2022 when he faces former MMA champion, Anderson Silva, on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul was supposed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr in August but he couldn’t make weight for the fight and it was called off. As for Silva, he has three wins in four fights in his professional boxing career and he will look to throw down with Paul for eight rounds.

You won’t want to miss this one, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the event.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

  • When: Saturday, October 29
  • Main Card: 8 p.m. ET
  • Main event ring walks (approx): 11 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Showtime PPV (watch now)

Paul vs. Silva Fight Card

  • Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva; Cruiserweight
  • Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez; Lightweight
  • Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves; Bantamweight
  • Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell; Cruiserweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski; Cruiserweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter; Heavyweight
  • Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green; Super middleweight
  • Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr; Super bantamweight

Boxing Odds and Betting Lines

Boxing odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul (-225) vs. Tyron Woodley (+200)

Tie: +1600

Want some action on Boxing? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Was Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixed? ‘Problem Child’ responds to ‘stupid’ allegations

Jake Paul keeps on keeping on as a professional boxer. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul gained his sixth career victory, extending his undefeated record. Once again battling a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision nod over Middleweight legend, Anderson Silva (watch highlights).
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC Fight Night 214 media day live stream

LAS VEGAS – The UFC hosts another event from its home base Saturday with UFC Fight Night 214, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+. A key strawweight matchup serves as the main event, with Marina Rodriguez (17-1-2 MMA, 6-1-2 UFC) set to take on fellow Brazilian contender Amanda Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy