Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, live stream, preview, time, fight card, streaming, how to watch

Jake Paul is set to return for his first fight of 2022 when he faces former MMA champion, Anderson Silva, on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul was supposed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr in August but he couldn’t make weight for the fight and it was called off. As for Silva, he has three wins in four fights in his professional boxing career and he will look to throw down with Paul for eight rounds.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

When: Saturday, October 29

Saturday, October 29 Main Card: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Main event ring walks (approx): 11 p.m. ET

Paul vs. Silva Fight Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva; Cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez; Lightweight

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves; Bantamweight

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell; Cruiserweight

Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski; Cruiserweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter; Heavyweight

Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green; Super middleweight

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr; Super bantamweight

