Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys, Mike Boynton try to move on after last year's postseason ban
Cheated. Hosed. Bamboozled. Screwed. Those around the college basketball world used any number of words to describe the NCAA’s decision to hit Oklahoma State with a postseason ban a season ago. And when more recent cases came due, like Memphis’ initial four Level I violations filed down to a slap on the wrist, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was watching.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. “Okay, good afternoon, everyone. Great weekend we had – Homecoming, great crowd, the crowd was phenomenal. Hats off to them. They really helped us on Saturday, and our guys really were focused and fed off the crowd and got off to a great start. I thought that was really important for us to get off to the great start and then just sustaining that level of play I thought was really important. I think in all three phases, we showed improvement in all three phases. We played well at different times and came up with a with a big win. Enjoyed it on Saturday and part of Sunday, and now we have to flip the page. We've got the next one on the docket, and it's Texas and they’re coming off of an open week. I know they're extremely well coached, they've got great talent, but they'll have some things for us that I'm sure we haven't seen that we’ll have to adapt and adjust to. I'm excited about the week ahead. I'm excited to get to play another home game. To play back-to-back home games this late is great. I know we're going to have another great crowd. It’s going be a sellout again, which I know our guys really appreciate, and it's a night game. So, it'll be under the lights, and it'll be a lot of fun.”
Daily Delivery: Kansas State makes a notable appearance in the first release of CFP rankings
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first edition of the College Football Rankings was released on Tuesday night, with Kansas State coming in at No. 13. Fitz explains what that means for the Wildcats, not just this season but in the future expansion of the CFP to 12 teams and also looks at how unbeaten TCU fared in this poll.
Kansas State Injury Report: Texas
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making.
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Kansas this upcoming Saturday. The only change from the previous version is the removal of sixth-year senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) hit the road again to face the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) for the second of back-to-back trips to the Sunflower State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
