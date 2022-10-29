Read full article on original website
macalester.edu
Men’s Soccer: Macalester Ends Season with 1-0 Loss to Saint John’s
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men's soccer team played in the quarterfinals today of the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots hosted Saint John's. It was a close game, but the Johnnies defeated the Scots 1-0. The teams were evenly matched and battled to create dangerous offensive chances. JuniorZade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) forced a save from the Johnnies' keeper in the 15th minute. The Scots also had multiple opportunities that narrowly missed frame from junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep), and seniors Joey Stern (Chicago, Ill./Francis W. Parker) and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka (Las Vegas, Nev./Indiana University HS). Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made three saves in the half to keep the game tied at the break.
macalester.edu
Men’s Soccer: Macalester faces Saint John’s in the MIAC Playoffs
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men's soccer team begins postseason play tomorrow with a quarterfinal match against Saint John's at 2:00 p.m. at Macalester Stadium in the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots are the third seed, while Saint John's is the No. 6 seed. This marks the eighth...
macalester.edu
Women’s Soccer: Macalester to Take on St. Catherine in the MIAC Playoffs
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College women's soccer team begins its run in the 2022 MIAC Playoffs tomorrow. The Scots will face St. Catherine on the road in a quarterfinal match at 2:00 p.m. Macalester is the sixth seed while St. Catherine is the No. 3 seed. This is...
Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak. The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:. Cub Foods,...
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges
MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
kroxam.com
LT. GOVERNOR CANDIDATE MATT BIRK VISITS CROOKSTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT ON “HEAL MINNESOTA” PLANE TOUR
Republican Governor candidate Scott Jensen and Lt. Governor candidate Matt Birk began another of their recent “Heal Minnesota” Plane Tours across many cities of Minnesota today. The first stop on Lt. Governor Birk’s trip today was at the Crookston Municipal Airport for a meet and greet with the city’s residents. Kirk was joined by his campaign team and was welcomed by Minnesota State District 1B Representative Deb Kiel and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.
740thefan.com
Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie
MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
ccxmedia.org
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
Twin Cities death metal band member killed by alleged drunk driver in Wisconsin wrong-way crash
Bring Me the News staff reports a Twin Cities death metal band member was killed as he was coming back from a Wisconsin gig in a crash on Interstate 94 with an allegedly drunk wrong-way driver. MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports that Mounds View is under a water boiling advisory.
