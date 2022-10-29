ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

macalester.edu

Men’s Soccer: Macalester Ends Season with 1-0 Loss to Saint John’s

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men's soccer team played in the quarterfinals today of the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots hosted Saint John's. It was a close game, but the Johnnies defeated the Scots 1-0. The teams were evenly matched and battled to create dangerous offensive chances. JuniorZade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) forced a save from the Johnnies' keeper in the 15th minute. The Scots also had multiple opportunities that narrowly missed frame from junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep), and seniors Joey Stern (Chicago, Ill./Francis W. Parker) and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka (Las Vegas, Nev./Indiana University HS). Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made three saves in the half to keep the game tied at the break.
SAINT PAUL, MN
macalester.edu

Men’s Soccer: Macalester faces Saint John’s in the MIAC Playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men's soccer team begins postseason play tomorrow with a quarterfinal match against Saint John's at 2:00 p.m. at Macalester Stadium in the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots are the third seed, while Saint John's is the No. 6 seed. This marks the eighth...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak. The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:. Cub Foods,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

LT. GOVERNOR CANDIDATE MATT BIRK VISITS CROOKSTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT ON “HEAL MINNESOTA” PLANE TOUR

Republican Governor candidate Scott Jensen and Lt. Governor candidate Matt Birk began another of their recent “Heal Minnesota” Plane Tours across many cities of Minnesota today. The first stop on Lt. Governor Birk’s trip today was at the Crookston Municipal Airport for a meet and greet with the city’s residents. Kirk was joined by his campaign team and was welcomed by Minnesota State District 1B Representative Deb Kiel and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
ccxmedia.org

Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE

