Alan Fetterman celebrates 50th solo show
Fetterman’s 50th solo show and new body of work is titled “L – Land, Life, Light “and includes 50 paintings created in and about Bucks County with the brightness of gratitude for living within. Various sizes and dynamics of paintings will appeal to a wide range...
Montgomery County Featured in New Maps Exhibit
PENNSBURG PA – An exhibit that includes never-before displayed maps which illustrate southeastern Pennsylvania, and historical events in the region from the colonial period to the early 1900s, are featured in a new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St. Original historical and large-reproduction maps...
This Bucks County Marching Band Hosted a Major Pep Rally for the Philadelphia Phillies
A Bucks County high school marching band recently made waves for their major pep rally to celebrate the Phillies in the World Series. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the festivities for the Warminster Patch. The William Tennent High School Marching Band performed at a Fox News pep rally on Tuesday. Showing...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Philadelphia Home Building Company Worked with Bucks County School District to Finish Latest Development
The Philadelphia home builder worked with a Bucks County school district to finish their latest project. A Bucks County school district recently teamed up with a Philadelphia home builder to create a new and exciting selection of local housing. Lennar Philly Metro recently worked with Central Bucks School District in...
Merion Station Architect— Rehabber of City Hall and the Academy of Music — Dies at 81
Hyman Myers, sitting in one of the circular windows of Phila.'s City Hall, a building he helped restore and preserve. Hyman Myers, noted architect whose projects included City Hall’s renovation, has passed. The former Merion Station resident was 81. Gary Miles constructed a fitting remembrance of his life in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
Jim Cawley.Image via Rosemont College. The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028.
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
This Bucks County High School’s Theatre Group Brings a Beloved Murder-Mystery to Life
The young actors and actresses will be entertaining fellow students and audience members. A Bucks County theatre group’s performance of a well-known mystery story will have both students and audience members on the edge of their seats. Staff writers at there Lower Bucks Times wrote about the show. Pennsbury...
Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Spotlight: Bucks County Chapter Fox Chase Cancer Center
The Bucks County Chapter of Fox Chase Cancer Center’s Board of Associates has been helping fight cancer since 1983. To date the chapter’s volunteers raised over $5 million dollars for various cancer research projects at Fox Chase Cancer Center. This year the chapter hosts its 25th annual art show and sale with proceeds benefiting Dr. Richard Bleicher’s breast cancer research at Fox Chase. Dr. Bleicher comments “We are currently studying the effect on outcomes when there is a delay between the breast cancer diagnosis, identification of the tumor’s stage, and the actual surgery. No one has determined what is too long of a time lapse. When there is a delay, has the cancer advanced to the next stage? Should the treatment protocol change? The goal of this study hopes to identify the optimal time allowed between diagnosis and treatment to establish new guidelines and thereby improve patient outcomes.”
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
COUNCILMEMBER BRIAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES PHILADELPHIA STREETS DEPARTMENT FALL LEAF DRIVE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Brian O’Neill announces that the Philadelphia Streets Department’s 2022 Fall Leaf Collection and Recycling Program is officially underway. The 2022 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins on Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, December 17, 2022. For the duration of the program, bagged leaf drop-off...
Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central School Has Impressive List of Famous Hollywood Alumni
In fact, the Montgomery County academy is one of the most top ranked K–12 Quaker schools in the nation and been consistently providing Hollywood A-list celebrities for decades. The all-star alumni from the school include music stars as John Legend and direct mega-stars such as Jennifer Aniston. The schools...
15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA
Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
