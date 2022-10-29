ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

timespub.com

Alan Fetterman celebrates 50th solo show

Fetterman’s 50th solo show and new body of work is titled “L – Land, Life, Light “and includes 50 paintings created in and about Bucks County with the brightness of gratitude for living within. Various sizes and dynamics of paintings will appeal to a wide range...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Montgomery County Featured in New Maps Exhibit

PENNSBURG PA – An exhibit that includes never-before displayed maps which illustrate southeastern Pennsylvania, and historical events in the region from the colonial period to the early 1900s, are featured in a new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St. Original historical and large-reproduction maps...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Bucks County Chapter Fox Chase Cancer Center

The Bucks County Chapter of Fox Chase Cancer Center’s Board of Associates has been helping fight cancer since 1983. To date the chapter’s volunteers raised over $5 million dollars for various cancer research projects at Fox Chase Cancer Center. This year the chapter hosts its 25th annual art show and sale with proceeds benefiting Dr. Richard Bleicher’s breast cancer research at Fox Chase. Dr. Bleicher comments “We are currently studying the effect on outcomes when there is a delay between the breast cancer diagnosis, identification of the tumor’s stage, and the actual surgery. No one has determined what is too long of a time lapse. When there is a delay, has the cancer advanced to the next stage? Should the treatment protocol change? The goal of this study hopes to identify the optimal time allowed between diagnosis and treatment to establish new guidelines and thereby improve patient outcomes.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’

ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA

Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

