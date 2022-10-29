The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO