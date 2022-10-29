Read full article on original website
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
After hearing the news about Steve Copenhaver’s cancer diagnosis, Doug Lentz knew he needed to do something to help the family out. I got the bad news of Steve's help from his uncle George Richardson. And we just decided to try to help Steve out by taking some of his crops out… I made a couple of phone calls and then they just the phone calls just started pouring in from other volunteers.
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
We finally have a date for the grand opening of Waterloo's newest sweet stop!. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
After being closed for three years, an Iowa chicken processing plant is getting a new life after getting millions in USDA funding. Simply Essentials plant in Charles City closed back in August 2019. At the end of 2021, the plant was bought by Pure Prairie Farms Inc with the intention to bring life back to the facility.
A Cedar Rapids family has been playing well this week on a popular game show and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, will be hanging out with Steve Harvey for at least one more night when "Family Feud" airs Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 28. The family of...
If you could pick just a few things Iowans know a LOT about, you could chose; kindness, corn, pigs, cows, the Hawkeyes, Ashton Kutcher, and beer. One of Iowa's favorite celebrities did our state proud while appearing on the Today Show. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance on...
The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
This story will contain spoilers for the episode of 'The Voice' that aired on Tuesday, November 1st. If you haven't yet seen it, please proceed with caution. The three-way knockout rounds proved to be a dramatic challenge for one Eastern Iowan. We've been closely following Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's...
The 5-4 Northern Iowa Panthers are red hot. After starting the season 0-3, UNI has bounced back and won five of their last six, including three in a row. Last week UNI beat No. 20 Southern Illinois, holding the Salukis off till literally the last second, and stealing a victory in Carbondale, 37-36.
After a Cedar Rapids show in the summer of 2021, burgeoning superstar Parker McCollum is on his way back to eastern Iowa this winter. McCollum first came to the area for a July 2021 concert at the McGrath Amphitheatre in downtown Cedar Rapids. This winter, he'll be playing at a much larger venue.
