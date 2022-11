AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - Bryan Harsin has been fired as Auburn University Head Football Coach effective immediately, per a release from the University. “Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO