Deion Sanders Responds to Question About Auburn Job (Video)
The Tigers’ coach skillfully dodged the question.
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams to serve as Interim HC
Auburn FB practice on Tuesday, April 5, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will serve as Auburn's Interim head football coach after the firing of former head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Williams played for Auburn from 2001 to 2004 and helped the Tigers to...
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
Brian Kelly knows Alabama well, but he's ready for first taste of the SEC rivalry
Brian Kelly might be new to the Southeastern Conference, but he’s plenty familiar with Alabama. That familiarity gets cranked up this weekend with his first foray into the SEC rivalry. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Random Obervations: What You May Not Have Noticed During Auburn Game
Male Models, DC vs. Marvel, a Saban sighting, a shot to the specials and family matters
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Paul Finebaum sees a clear favorite to be Auburn's next football coach
Auburn was blown out at home by Arkansas on Saturday, 41-27. The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 on the season and they are now just 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to last year. At this point, Bryan Harsin’s seat at Auburn can’t get any hotter. In...
How Alabama compares to LSU
It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
Tuscaloosa, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Spirit Catholic High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Spirit Catholic High School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00.
What Alabama Players Plan to Do to Celebrate Nick Saban's Birthday
The Crimson Tide head coach's birthday coincides with the start of LSU week.
Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!
Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday
Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
Flip Alert: 10 Lowest-Priced Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I have several family members and friends that are in the business of flipping homes for either profit or to add to their real estate rental portfolio. I totally subscribe to the theory of multiple streams of income in this day and age of the economy. My Dad always said, “people are always going to need a place to live.”
