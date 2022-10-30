In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO