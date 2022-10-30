ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

eagleeyeauburn.com

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams to serve as Interim HC

Auburn FB practice on Tuesday, April 5, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will serve as Auburn's Interim head football coach after the firing of former head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Williams played for Auburn from 2001 to 2004 and helped the Tigers to...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning

In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Alabama compares to LSU

It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!

Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUSports.net

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday

Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

