A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO