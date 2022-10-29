Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal
GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Police respond to domestic incident in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
middletownri.com
Middletown High School Students Say "Yes" To Regionalization
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 31, 2022) – If students at Middletown High have any say, school regionalization with Newport should be approved. During a school-wide mock election last Friday, students at the Valley Road school overwhelmingly supported the concept, with 243 voting in favor and 144 against. One of a...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
New location for Newport skate park approved
Long-laid plans to build a public skate park in Newport have taken a step forward after a brief halt.
Turnto10.com
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
whdh.com
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
ABC6.com
Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
3 rescued from Portsmouth boat fire
The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an area of Narragansett Bay just west of Gould Island.
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
Providence police cruiser shot at by BB gun
Police said the officer was parked in a vacant lot on Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday when she heard a loud noise like something struck the vehicle.
RIPTA bus involved in Newport crash
The crash happened around noon Monday where Admiral Kalbfus Road meets West Main Road.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
fallriverreporter.com
Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say
A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement
Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.
GoLocalProv
Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
