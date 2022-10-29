ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

State slowpitch: Kaidyn Howard ignites University offense in 3A/2A title game win over Mead; Central Valley places second in 4A

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

West Valley wins Greater Spokane League 2A 'Kansas' tiebreaker; Eagles claim title and bye to state tournament

The Greater Spokane League 2A division was so competitive this season, it needed an extra set of games to decide the champion. West Valley, Clarkston and Shadle Park met at rainy University High School on Tuesday for a “Kansas” tiebreaker – a pair of games consisting of two 10-minute halves. The winner would earn the league title and a bye into the state tournament, with the second- and third-place teams moving on to District 6-8 crossover games on Friday against the Central Washington Athletic Conference champ and second-place teams.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

How to watch Gonzaga’s second exhibition game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs return home for a more standard exhibition faire against Warner Pacific on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm PT. The Zags and the Tennessee Volunteers tried something new last Friday with a high-profile exhibition game in a neutral environment, all broadcast on pay per view, with proceeds going towards charity.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'It's going to be a battle': Former Eagles Vernon Adams Jr., Bo Levi Mitchell, T.J. Lee reunite when British Columbia faces Calgary in CFL playoffs

The end of the regular season for the Canadian Football League’s West Division was somewhat anti-climactic. But for a pair of former Eastern Washington University quarterbacks, there were some late-season dramatics. Vernon Adams Jr. and Bo Levi Mitchell will be uncustomarily on the sidelines this Sunday when their respective...
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region

The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared,  another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67

SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a solution," said Mike Allen, a former city council member.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Get ready for a bumpy ride!

Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20's for most, bringing our first "hard freeze" of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility

Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium

SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
COLBERT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy