State slowpitch: Kaidyn Howard ignites University offense in 3A/2A title game win over Mead; Central Valley places second in 4A

West Valley wins Greater Spokane League 2A 'Kansas' tiebreaker; Eagles claim title and bye to state tournament
The Greater Spokane League 2A division was so competitive this season, it needed an extra set of games to decide the champion. West Valley, Clarkston and Shadle Park met at rainy University High School on Tuesday for a “Kansas” tiebreaker – a pair of games consisting of two 10-minute halves. The winner would earn the league title and a bye into the state tournament, with the second- and third-place teams moving on to District 6-8 crossover games on Friday against the Central Washington Athletic Conference champ and second-place teams.
Prep roundup: Ridgeline wins girls soccer district championship; Gonzaga Prep advances to district 4A third-place game
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Gonzaga Prep 2, Chiawana 1 (SO): Samantha Mudge tied it in the 70th minute and the Bullpups (15-3) beat the visiting Riverhawks (12-5) 4-2 in a shootout in an elimination game. G-Prep hosts Richland,...
Time is running out for you to enjoy Spokane’s signature golf courses
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you want to tee off anytime soon, you better hit the course before the season ends! The Indian Canyon Golf Course in the Sunset Hill neighborhood is already closed for the season, but many other courses are still open this week. The last day for play at the Downriver and Esmerelda Golf Courses will be November...
How to watch Gonzaga’s second exhibition game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs return home for a more standard exhibition faire against Warner Pacific on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm PT. The Zags and the Tennessee Volunteers tried something new last Friday with a high-profile exhibition game in a neutral environment, all broadcast on pay per view, with proceeds going towards charity.
'It's going to be a battle': Former Eagles Vernon Adams Jr., Bo Levi Mitchell, T.J. Lee reunite when British Columbia faces Calgary in CFL playoffs
The end of the regular season for the Canadian Football League’s West Division was somewhat anti-climactic. But for a pair of former Eastern Washington University quarterbacks, there were some late-season dramatics. Vernon Adams Jr. and Bo Levi Mitchell will be uncustomarily on the sidelines this Sunday when their respective...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region
The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared, another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a solution," said Mike Allen, a former city council member.
Get ready for a bumpy ride!
Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20's for most, bringing our first "hard freeze" of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next...
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars. “I-90 is used by so many people in...
Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility
Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
Woman charged in Bonner County golf cart crash that killed a Spokane policeman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - 57-year-old Julie Nicola has been charged with Vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after crashing a golf cart that killed officer Jeffrey McCullough. Three hours after the crash, a blood test showed Nicola had a BAC .011% above the legal limit. If she's convicted, she could face...
Progress continues to close out Camp Hope as local, state agencies work together
In the ongoing work to close Camp Hope state agencies and local providers and volunteers continue efforts to close the encampment by transitioning residents to safe, secure housing. These efforts include a variety of work and services to help identify what is needed to safely and humanely close the encampment...
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
