Phillips County, KS

JC Post

Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas

NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
NORTON COUNTY, KS
