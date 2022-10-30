Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Kansas man arrested after standoff, shooting inside home
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Phillipsburg man was arrested on Saturday after a standoff in Phillips County, a news release from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said. The release says Friday around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Cable Rd. Deputies tried to make […]
'Life and death on the balance': Phillips Co. standoff detailed
PHILLIPSBURG — Not only is criminal history repeating itself in Phillipsburg, it has just managed to circle around and double up right here in Riverless City on Friday night. And, irony of ironies, it happened mere hours after the state’s top law enforcement official, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, made...
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0