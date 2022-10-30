ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening. Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kggfradio.com

On A Tip IPD Arrests DUI Suspect

Officers with the Independence Police Department were advised via a tip of a possible intoxicated driver. The officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and cited the owner for improper parking on a roadway. Upon further investigation officers with the IPD arrested 66-year-old Bruce Benson for DUI, weapons charges, and several other traffic infractions. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and formal charges.
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

 https://hayspost.com/

