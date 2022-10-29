Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero: Josh Troiano, Seekonk
SEEKONK, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Josh Troiano. The Seekonk High School senior’s standout play on the Offensive and Defensive lines, earning him a scholarship to play football next year at Stonehill College. Troiano becoming the first Warrior to earn a D-I opportunity since Jay Swepson played at Boston […]
406mtsports.com
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal
GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
fallriverreporter.com
Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River
Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
New location for Newport skate park approved
Long-laid plans to build a public skate park in Newport have taken a step forward after a brief halt.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement
Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.
ABC6.com
Police respond to domestic incident in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
ABC6.com
Bridge replacement to impact Route 37 in Cranston this November
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Traffic will be impacted over two weekends in Cranston as crews will be replacing bridge decks on Route 37 this month. Crews will be replacing the bridge deck on Route 37 at the Pontiac Avenue exit on the westbound side Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 and the eastbound side the following weekend.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
thebeveragejournal.com
Narragansett Brewing Hosts Annual Oktoberfest
Narragansett Beer hosted a multiday series of Oktoberfest celebrations Sept. 30-Oct 2. The iconic Providence-based brew brand, which was founded by six German immigrants in 1890, creates and builds on its now-famous legacy lager with additional German-inspired beers such as Fest Märzen Lager, Tock Haus Zwickel, Munich Helles and Hefeweizen. Narragansett Beer’s “bring Munich back to Providence” Oktoberfest weekend included four sessions for guests to enjoy, featuring authentic German food, live entertainment from TubaFrau, stein-hoisting contests and awards for Best Traditional Dress and Best Modern Dress, among the festivities.
Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
ABC6.com
Large box truck catches fire from batteries in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A large box truck caught fire in Cranston early Wednesday morning. Cranston firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the fire at 167 Mills Street around 7 am. Mayor Ken Hopkins said one of the trucks was carrying lithium batteries, and they burnt a hole through...
3 rescued from Portsmouth boat fire
The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an area of Narragansett Bay just west of Gould Island.
GoLocalProv
Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
