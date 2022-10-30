We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO