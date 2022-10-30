Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Trojans claim state XC three-peat while Trojans finish runner up
For the Southeast of Saline cross country teams, every mile put in over the summer, every run completed in practice, and every meet from the opener to regionals, is all in preparation for a shot at state glory. For the girl’s team, even though these words had been uttered in...
INSIGHT: Be a voice for Kansas
We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
Kansas man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Police: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
K-State veterinarian offers tips for a trick-free Halloween for pets
MANHATTAN — Treats and costumes are great for kids and adults, but a Kansas State University veterinarian says to take extra care with dogs and cats this Halloween. Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university's Veterinary Health Center, said one of the most important things to do is to keep all candy in a place where pets cannot get to it.
Police arrest 14-year-old after alleged threat at Kan. middle school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating an alleged criminal threat and have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal threat at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officials...
