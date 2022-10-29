Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
Plane bound for SLO airport makes emergency landing on road
The aircraft struck a power line during the forced landing, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
KEYT
Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire reported a plane had to make an emergency landing at the Santa Maria Airport due to a mechanical failure at 4:14 p.m. Saturday. “He landed safely. He watched for the cars and There was a gap in between the cars. And he...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Chamberlin Ranch Prescribed Burn Scheduled
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Four Injured in Crash Near Gaviota Tunnel
Four people, including two children, sustained serious injuries and were extricated from a vehicle during a crash on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel Tuesday night. At 7:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and ground ambulances responded to the scene in the northbound lanes, just north of the tunnel in Gaviota, according to County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Grass Fire Contained on Foxen Canyon Rd.
At 2:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Los Padres Forest firefighters responded to a fire at the SYV Recycling & Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Cyn Rd, north of Los Olivos. Crews made good progress getting a line around a 2-3 acre grass fire that spread from debris that was on fire at facility, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.
Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a car rollover at Calle Real and El Sueno Road off Highway 101 north leaving at least two female occupants with major injury at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program
Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program is proud to offer a new service to help Goleta residents answer these questions with its Community Disaster Education Course (or CDE). A CDE is a free, one-hour introductory course that teaches residents how to become more prepared in the event of a disaster. Attendees will learn about multiple topics such as what is expected following a disaster, what they can do to prepare their home and workplace, how to build an emergency bag, and more.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Trash Truck Catches Fire in Los Olivos
A waste management truck caught fire in Los Olivos Monday morning. At 7:43 a.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3200 block of Avenida Caballo and discovered the driver of the truck had emptied its load onto the street for firefighters to extinguish. There was no spread to vegetation...
Two people rescued after vehicle goes off side of Hwy 101
Two people are injured after their vehicle went off the side of Highway 101. Fire officials say at 7:43 p.m., a car went over the side of the Highway 101 north of Gaviota and into the creek.
onscene.tv
Crews Respond to Fully-Engulfed Box Tuck | Ventura
10.31.2021 | 4:21 AM | VENTURA – Ventura City Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 1891 Goodyear Ave. When units arrived on scene, the found a box truck fully-engulfed to the front of the business. The fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes. A...
Hundreds without electricity in Atascadero due to power outage
PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million
A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured. Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m. First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries. Their car went over The post Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0