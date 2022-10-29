Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
406mtsports.com
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal
GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
Turnto10.com
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
ABC6.com
Police respond to domestic incident in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
whdh.com
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
‘Tootsie’ Brings Laughs to Providence Stage This Weekend
Providence is in for some laughs this weekend as Tootsie takes the stage at Providence Performing Arts Center. This Halloween weekend may be full of scares and screams, but if you are looking for a great laugh, you should grab some tickets to see this show, whose Dustin Hoffman film version you might recall.
providenceonline.com
Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence
In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
nrinow.news
One hot dog! Yogi of Burrillville wins our pet costume contest
Northern, RI – The votes have been tallied and we feel there’s no day more appropriate to announce our winners. Happy Halloween, northern Rhode Island! In honor of this, most ghoulish of days, we hope you’re ready for a glimpse at some of the most spirited animals around: the winners of our Howl-O-Ween, Meowl-O-Ween & Every Pet In-Bat-Ween Pet Costume Contest, as determined by our readers.
fallriverreporter.com
Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River
Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement
Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.
Providence police cruiser shot at by BB gun
Police said the officer was parked in a vacant lot on Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday when she heard a loud noise like something struck the vehicle.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
‘Her light will never be diminished’: Woman hit by drunk driver in 2003 dies
Tori Lynn Andreozzi suffered a severe brain injury at the age of 12, but defied the odds and survived and learned to live with the condition.
ABC6.com
AAA: Top 10 vehicles most likely to get stolen in the Northeast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Are you driving one of the most stolen vehicles in the Northeast? Here’s a list of the top 10, according to AAA’s latest report. Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast, said the most common vehicle stolen is a Honda Accord 2018 — 2014, followed by:
thebeveragejournal.com
Narragansett Brewing Hosts Annual Oktoberfest
Narragansett Beer hosted a multiday series of Oktoberfest celebrations Sept. 30-Oct 2. The iconic Providence-based brew brand, which was founded by six German immigrants in 1890, creates and builds on its now-famous legacy lager with additional German-inspired beers such as Fest Märzen Lager, Tock Haus Zwickel, Munich Helles and Hefeweizen. Narragansett Beer’s “bring Munich back to Providence” Oktoberfest weekend included four sessions for guests to enjoy, featuring authentic German food, live entertainment from TubaFrau, stein-hoisting contests and awards for Best Traditional Dress and Best Modern Dress, among the festivities.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
