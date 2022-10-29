Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO