Wolverine Worldwide received a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s Rockford shoe leather tannery once was. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued the Sweaty Betty owner the violation notice after the company failed to construct a treatment system that would extract the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, from the river. The so-called “forever chemicals” have been linked to hormone disruption, organ damage and certain cancers. In November 2019, the 139-year-old footwear and clothing company began a short-term cleanup...

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO