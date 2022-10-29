Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as ‘only chance’ to challenge 2020 election – live
Attorney called ruling from conservative justice ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion’ by 6 January – follow all the latest news
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Wolverine Doing ‘Bare Minimum’ on PFAS Problem
Wolverine Worldwide received a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s Rockford shoe leather tannery once was. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued the Sweaty Betty owner the violation notice after the company failed to construct a treatment system that would extract the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, from the river. The so-called “forever chemicals” have been linked to hormone disruption, organ damage and certain cancers. In November 2019, the 139-year-old footwear and clothing company began a short-term cleanup...
