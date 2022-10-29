TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– Alabama men's tennis player Enzo Aguiard will represent the Crimson Tide at the ITA National Fall Championships, which is set to take place Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. The event welcomes 64 of the nation's top singles players to the annual event which is its sixth year of existence.

