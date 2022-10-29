Read full article on original website
Alabama Men’s Tennis Player Enzo Aguiard Heads To The ITA National Fall Championships
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– Alabama men's tennis player Enzo Aguiard will represent the Crimson Tide at the ITA National Fall Championships, which is set to take place Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. The event welcomes 64 of the nation's top singles players to the annual event which is its sixth year of existence.
Top-Seeded Alabama Soccer Advances to SEC Semifinals with 2-0 Win Over No. 8 Seed Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 1 seeded Alabama (18-1-1) recorded a 2-0 victory over No. 8 seed Mississippi State (11-5-4) in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Tuesday. The win advanced the Crimson Tide to the SEC semifinals for the fifth time in program history and first time since 2011.
Two Finish Inside Top 10 to Lead Alabama at the Landfall Tradition
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Alabama golfers Benedetta Moresco and Sarah Edwards tied for ninth overall to lead the women's golf team at the Landfall Tradition, which concluded play Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide closed play in the three-day, 54-hole tournament tied for 11th place with a team total of 881 (293-290-298).
