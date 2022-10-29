ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Finish Inside Top 10 to Lead Alabama at the Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Alabama golfers Benedetta Moresco and Sarah Edwards tied for ninth overall to lead the women's golf team at the Landfall Tradition, which concluded play Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide closed play in the three-day, 54-hole tournament tied for 11th place with a team total of 881 (293-290-298).
