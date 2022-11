The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN. One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some point be awarded a night game at home. Not yet for Georgia though. The latest game the Bulldogs have played at home this season was at 4 PM in week two against Samford.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO