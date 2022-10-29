Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools
Class of 2024 four-star tight end Michael Smith has narrowed down his schools to eight. The Savannah, Ga., native will choose between South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Penn State, Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama. The 6'4, 225 lb offensive weapon ranks No. 152 nationally, No. 6 in tight ends, and...
HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K
HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
Alabama Might be Secretly Calling the Hogs Nearing End Against Ole Miss, LSU
The Tide control their own destiny in the SEC West, but might welcome help.
Colleton County fires head football coach Kris Howell
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has fired head football coach Kris Howell after 2 seasons the coach confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the district would only confirm that the school is in search of a new head coach and wouldn’t comment on Howell’s status with the county.
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit
Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a bar at Temerson […]
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
Feeling more like Fall today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore on Tuesday and is bringing in cooler temperatures to start out our day. We’ll warm from the 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. A weak disturbance may bring a brief shower or two to our area this evening but most of you will stay rain-free. Another dry day is expected on Thursday before small chances for rain return to the forecast for Friday and the weekend. It looks like warm weather will win out this weekend with highs near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. This is time change weekend so we’ll turn the clocks back a hour as we head to bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be at 6:41 on Sunday morning with a 5:24 sunset Sunday evening.
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
Charleston, South Carolina named by National Geographic Travel as one of the 35 Best World Destinations for 2023
National Geographic Travel has named its 35 Best World Destinations for 2023. We are so proud to announce that Charleston, South Carolina was named #5 on the list. Here is what National Geographic has said about our beautiful home:. South Carolina’s largest city addresses a grimmer aspect of its history...
