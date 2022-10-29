Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley sounded off on barbers, as he stated that they are getting slightly disrespectful by charging $300 for a cut.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kawhi Leonard ‘Frustrated’ With Latest Injury Setback
He is expected to miss the next two games.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Kawhi Leonard’s Latest Injury Update Will Once Again Upset The Clippers Nation
Kawhi Leonard's latest injury update by head coach Tyronn Lue reveals the Klaw will miss two more games.
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death
The Tigers coach is being cautious with his players after the rapper’s death in Houston.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Steve Nash Being Fired
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was shocked by Steve Nash getting fired
1 top trade target has interesting message for Lakers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
Pedro Martinez explains what Framber Valdez was doing during Game 2
Framber Valdez threw a gem to lead the Houston Astros to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, but some of his actions while on the mound led to another round of cheating suspicions. One Hall of Fame pitcher feels there was nothing to see on that front.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Yardbarker
Suns Bench Rising to Occasion in Deandre Ayton's Absence
The Phoenix Suns have already won five out of their first six games this season, but staying healthy has been the hard part. After landing awkwardly on his foot in a game against the Pelicans on Friday, center Deandre Ayton is expected to miss at least a week with a sprained left ankle.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
Larry Brown Sports
