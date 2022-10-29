BoilerUp: Thanks to MaximumSam for piecing this together while I was traveling. Matt Painter said it best during this year’s media day. He felt the team should have done better in the B1G regular season, the B1G tournament, and NCAA tournament. They didn’t and that’s on him. Last year’s team underperformed relative to expectations as the defense never gelled. As a long time watcher of Painter’s program that really shocked me, but the players as a whole didn’t do their jobs and team defense was Iowa like.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO