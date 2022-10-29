Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Purdue Men's Basketball names starting line up for exhibition game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue men's basketball will take Mackey arena for its first game this season tomorrow. The match up is an exhibition game against Truman State. The question on most people's minds going into this game is, Who will be the starting five?. Head coach Matt Painter...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs
The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
WNDU
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
947wls.com
A 58-Mile Bike Trail from Chicago to New Buffalo Michigan is being made
We were just saying there aren’t enough 58-mile bike trails that take us from Chicago to Michigan…. Meet the Marquette Greenway: a 58-mile paved bike trail that will connect Chicago’s Southeast Side to New Buffalo, Michigan. The trail takes you past several tourist locations including botanical gardens, notable parks and even Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
‘Peace And Love’ Michigan Lakefront Home Is One Of A Kind
A one-of-a-kind beachfront home is on the market for the first time ever. This particular home known as the Peace & Love House sits on beautiful Lake Michigan and even has a pool. If you associate peace and love with tye-die and lava lamps, think again. This home may feature...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
Who is Richard Allen, suspect in hiking trail homicides of Indiana teens?
Richard Matthew Allen, the primary suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years.
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Purdue
BoilerUp: Thanks to MaximumSam for piecing this together while I was traveling. Matt Painter said it best during this year’s media day. He felt the team should have done better in the B1G regular season, the B1G tournament, and NCAA tournament. They didn’t and that’s on him. Last year’s team underperformed relative to expectations as the defense never gelled. As a long time watcher of Painter’s program that really shocked me, but the players as a whole didn’t do their jobs and team defense was Iowa like.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
Police to Announce Arrest in 2017 Delphi Murders Monday. How to Watch the Update Live
Update: A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two Indiana teens who were slain on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago, Indiana State Police announced Monday. Read our updated story here. Our original story continues below. The news a...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Sable Hotel on Navy Pier is up for sale
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The 223-room hotel that opened last year on Navy Pier is up for sale. Crain’s reports that a Chicago developer put the Sable Hotel on the market earlier this month. There’s no asking price for the listing. The property, owned by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, includes the hotel and rooftop bar, named Offshore. Sources say bids would have to exceed the $100 million construction cost for the property.
Suspect Arrested, Charged in 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens
Indiana State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the 2017 murders of two Indiana teens who were slain while on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, officials announced Monday. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was taken into custody last Wednesday for the murders of Abigail Williams...
WNDU
Two injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
WNDU
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
Comments / 0