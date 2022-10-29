I am a 75 year old Black Man, who has been around the block a few times. I am a strong believer in loyalty. When someone extends you a love branch in your hour of need, when you have exhausted all ties to everyone else, that person is a blessing...aka a friend. Antonio Brown, much like Kanye is in desperate need of help. Tom is far from perfect, however, he did allow this man into his home around his family. Antonio has reciprocated by showing Tom his a--. He is either a heathen beyond reproach or very ill. I identified myself as Black to insure no one conflate this as a racist attack. Sane humane people don't behave this way...
He seriously needs help! He really thinks cuz the media writes about him it's ok to disrespect a friend that got him back into the NFL & a Superbowl ring...
he must be sipping on that suzzurp or something. CTE, something, he's just like... not all there. talking in a defensive high tone, very passive aggressive.
