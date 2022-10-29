Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona
We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott Food Forest Finds a Home in Chino Valley
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Blazin’ M Ranch Offering Holiday Hoedown
The Blazin’ M Ranch has become a recognized attraction in the Verde Valley, cited as a Tripadvisor “Traveler’s Choice.”. Crisp fall days and evenings illuminated by bright moons of harvest season make fall holiday celebrations especially memorable in the greater Verde Valley. Adding to the magic of the season is the Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood, where actors are delivering the “Holiday Hoedown” from Nov. 29 through Dec.30.
prescottenews.com
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Eaglet Success on Babbitt Ranches Provides Evidence that Conservation Measures Work
“On behalf of the broader Babbitt Ranches Community, we are so thrilled to be a part of this wildlife success!”. Following unprecedented action taken by Babbitt Ranches, the Arizona State Land Department and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to protect a two-mile radius around a golden eagle nest, wildlife biologists report double success. Twin eaglets have been observed by a helicopter crew in what has become known as the SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex north of Flagstaff.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
Fronteras Desk
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
SignalsAZ
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
fox10phoenix.com
Chino Valley officer injured in serious crash, airlifted to Deer Valley hospital
CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. - A Chino Valley police officer is in stable condition after being involved in a serious crash on Nov. 1, authorities said. Chino Valley Police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. along State Route 89 when the officer rear-ended a Jeep that "was slowed due to traffic."
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
theprescotttimes.com
News From Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Talk of the Town for November 2022
November is an important month, as we honor our many veterans. As a US Army Vietnam War Combat Infantry Veteran, I understand the importance of honoring those who have served, and currently serve in our armed forces. Their duty and sacrifice should be remembered every day!. Veterans Day, formerly Armistice...
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
