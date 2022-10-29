Read full article on original website
Quiet no more
3d ago
Well of course, if all they're going to get is a proverbial slap on the wrist, why not? Sit them out for a race. Isn't that what Bubbles got. This is exactly why we're screaming for tougher penalties and steeper fines. There should be no room made for this in any sport.
Reply
3
Ron Wolf
3d ago
and did anyone notice lil ty Gibbs wrecking people and no problem. But wait thats lil ty and all is ok
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message
As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
Watch: Ross Chastain pulls off 'NASCAR 2005' move, rides wall to Championship 4 berth
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Martinsville featured one of the wildest final-lap passes race fans may have ever seen. With a Championship Four spot on the line, Ross Chastain took a drastic measure to secure his spot. Nearing the final turn, Chastain sat in 10th place, needing to...
Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction
Kevin Harvick took a took at Ross Chastain's amazing Martinsville finish and expressed regret at not making better use of his time over the years. The post Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious
Ty Gibbs's abhorrent treatment of Brandon Jones at Martinsville reminded many of the 2015 incident there between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The post Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
Kyle Larson's Wife Katelyn Shotgunned a Beer in Victory Lane After His 2021 Title Win
Last November, Kyle Larson capped off a dominant NASCAR season with a win at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Larson came into the 2021 season following a lengthy suspension in 2020 that was handed down by officials after Larson said a racial slur during a NASCAR iRacing livestream event. The resulting controversy led to Larson's firing from Chip Ganassi Racing, and from mid-April to October 2020, Larson was suspended from NASCAR competition.
Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)
Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Chase Elliott, who will be advancing to Phoenix to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tell us a little bit about this race and now officially knowing that your team has advanced to next weekend to go for your second title. CHASE ELLIOTT:...
topgear.com
Is Ross Chastain’s final NASCAR lap the greatest overtake of all time?
The videos and multiple camera angles have been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening, but if we’re honest Ross Chastain’s glorious video game-inspired final lap wall-ride overtake has yet to sink in. If you’ve absolutely no idea what we’re talking about, just watch the incredible...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday
The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson slams Ross Chastain’s epic NASCAR move
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wowed fans and home audiences when he made a “video game” move to get into the Championship Four at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. However, not everyone was a big fan of the move. In the final lap of the race, Chastain found himself just...
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Receives Heavy Boos at Martinsville Upon Return from Suspension: WATCH
NASCAR fans didn’t exactly give Bubba Wallace a warm welcome in his return from suspension on Sunday. The 29-year-old was greeted with loud boos during driver introductions at Martinsville. Wallace returned to the racetrack on Sunday after serving a one-race suspension. NASCAR handed him the punishment for intentionally wrecking...
thecomeback.com
Tyler Reddick gives huge update after medical scare
Tyler Reddick had to pull out of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Martinsville after suffering an apparent head injury. During the race, Reddick pulled himself out of the race and then was checked by NASCAR’s infield medical staff to see what was wrong, and dropped out of the race as a result.
What to know about NASCAR championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR championship week is here! The final four drivers in each of the three top series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Trucks — will battle this weekend at Phoenix Raceway to settle the 2022 titles. Here's what to know about the best weekend in stock car racing: When are the championship races at Phoenix...
Ars Technica
NASCAR driver stuns racing world with a move learned from Nintendo GameCube
On Sunday, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain made history with an unprecedented wall-riding maneuver that qualified him for a championship race and set the record for the fastest lap on the track at 18.845 seconds. Remarkably, Chastain said he learned the move playing NASCAR 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube when he was a kid.
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 20