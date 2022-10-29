ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election

(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
KENTUCKY STATE
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey

Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE

