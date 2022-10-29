Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.

NELSON COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO