Races across the ticket expected to drive Kentucky voter turnout this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is now just one week away from the midterm elections, and already thousands of people have cast their votes. According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, 46,000 people have already voted either by mail in, drop off or in person absentee voting. Following a record...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
spectrumnews1.com
What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
WLWT 5
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
Washington Examiner
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election
(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
Kentucky voters to decide abortion rights issue on next week’s ballot
Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Roper is part of a volunteer network canvassing neighborhoods seeking votes against the Nov....
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
'Printing error' causes incomplete ballot, ACLU of KY speaking out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only one week until Election Day, the ACLU of Kentucky is calling out the Jefferson County Clerk's Office after a voter received an incomplete ballot in the mail. Erran Huber, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said it was a printing mistake and...
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
wymt.com
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Wave 3
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
linknky.com
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey
Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
In Kentucky, abortion rights activists hope for a repeat of Kansas win
A proposed amendment would state explicitly that there is no right to abortion in Kentucky's state constitution, complicating efforts to challenge two state abortion bans.
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate running for Kentucky House wins appeal, staying on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being disqualified from the House District 31 race, Susan Tyler Witten is back on the ballot. Witten was disqualified from the race after Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit, alleging that Witten used voter signatures in the wrong district. Jefferson Circuit court...
