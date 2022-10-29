ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Man Gets Prison Time For Choking Atlantic City Woman: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said. Rahshamir Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – strangulation of a domestic violence victim and terroristic threats, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting

PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him

The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

