Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police
Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
Man Gets Prison Time For Choking Atlantic City Woman: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said. Rahshamir Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – strangulation of a domestic violence victim and terroristic threats, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Man accused in Ventnor killing when he was a teen may go on trial next year
An Atlantic County man accused of fatally shooting a Ventnor grandfather when he was 16 years old must now decide whether he will take a plea deal or go to trial. Angelo Delgado allegedly laid in wait for Sunil Edla on Nov. 15, 2018, and then shot the 61-year-old grandfather in the head before fleeing in the man’s car.
fox29.com
Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
Berks Burglar Beats Victim With Hedge Clippers Then Locks Herself In Car, Say Police
A would-be burglar in Berks County beat up her alleged victim with hedge clippers and then locked herself in the victim's car, according to authorities. Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, resisted officers as she was taken into custody outside a house in Caernarvon Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.
Protest over Delco school's ban on hoodies ends in fights, 10 students arrested
Various fights broke out inside and outside the school in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, leading to the arrest of at least 10 students, with more arrests expected in the coming days.
Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car. According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The suspect caught on surveillance footage...
Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting
PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
buckscountyherald.com
DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him
The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
fox29.com
Suspect sought in April homicide where man was found shot in the head in burned car, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with an April homicide in North Philadelphia. Officials began investigating the suspicious death of a man on the morning of April 18 after police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street. PREVIOUS:...
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
Former Philly deputy accused of selling guns, including one used in deadly high school shooting
PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man faces federal charges after he allegedly sold guns, including one that was used in a fatal high school shooting, while employed as a law enforcement official. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced Samir Ahmad was charged...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
