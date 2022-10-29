ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

HS football rankings (Week 9): Moore stays on top; one team moves back into Top 5

It’s crunch time in the high school football season on Staten Island as the CHSFL postseason starts this weekend, followed by the PSAL playoffs on Nov. 18. The teams that hit their strides now will advance far in the playoffs and make noise in SILive.com/Advance’s Top 5 rankings. Those that don’t play well will be ousted in their respective league championships and could disappear for good in the Island rankings until next season.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
roi-nj.com

Seton Hall opening Welcome Center in Newark’s Gateway complex

Seton Hall University is expanding its presence in Newark, opening a satellite space and Welcome Center at the Gateway complex in the city, it announced Friday. An open house preview is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, before the university’s first home men’s basketball game at Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
cuny.edu

CCNY awards junior Sara Molano its first Ella Fitzgerald Scholarship

The City College of New York and The Foundation for City College are pleased to announce a major gift to establish The Ella Fitzgerald Memorial Scholarship. Recipients of this award, endowed by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, can major in two subjects, as long as one of them is jazz studies with a vocal concentration, and must maintain a grade point average of 3.0.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark

A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County seeking $1 million grant to spur development of Hackensack River walkway

Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Fast Casual

Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ

