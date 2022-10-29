Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Justin Scavalla made five saves as second-seeded West Orange, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 10th-seeded Columbia, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in West Orange. It is the 13th shutout of the season for Scavalla, who also eclipsed the 100 save mark for...
HS football rankings (Week 9): Moore stays on top; one team moves back into Top 5
It’s crunch time in the high school football season on Staten Island as the CHSFL postseason starts this weekend, followed by the PSAL playoffs on Nov. 18. The teams that hit their strides now will advance far in the playoffs and make noise in SILive.com/Advance’s Top 5 rankings. Those that don’t play well will be ousted in their respective league championships and could disappear for good in the Island rankings until next season.
roi-nj.com
Seton Hall opening Welcome Center in Newark’s Gateway complex
Seton Hall University is expanding its presence in Newark, opening a satellite space and Welcome Center at the Gateway complex in the city, it announced Friday. An open house preview is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, before the university’s first home men’s basketball game at Prudential Center.
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
Rabbi connected to Kyrie Irving’s old school: Nets guard has responsibility to combat anti-Semitism
A Rabbi connected to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s former school has condemned anti-Semitism and says athletes and other people with big platforms need to take a “greater responsibility” in combating hate speech. Rabbi Pinchas Shapiro is the Executive Vice President of the Jewish Educational Center and...
cuny.edu
CCNY awards junior Sara Molano its first Ella Fitzgerald Scholarship
The City College of New York and The Foundation for City College are pleased to announce a major gift to establish The Ella Fitzgerald Memorial Scholarship. Recipients of this award, endowed by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, can major in two subjects, as long as one of them is jazz studies with a vocal concentration, and must maintain a grade point average of 3.0.
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Meet the candidates running on the ‘Together We Can’ slate for the Bayonne school board
Under the slogan “Together We Can,” four candidates are seeking seats up for grabs on the Bayonne Board of Education. The slate consists of incumbent Trustee Hector Gonzalez, Mary Jane Desmond, William Young, and Miriam Bechay, at 1I, 2I, 3I, and 8I on the ballot, respectively. Three seats...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Devils, RWJBarnabas Health honor healthcare heroes in charity run at N.J. zoo (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. If anyone asked the participants of this weekend’s charity event at Turtle Back Zoo why they dedicated a Sunday morning...
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
jerseydigs.com
Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark
A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
Hudson County seeking $1 million grant to spur development of Hackensack River walkway
Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).
Fast Casual
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
NYC wastewater testing finds presence of polio linked to strain that paralyzed man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wastewater surveillance in 13 counties in New York, including nearby Brooklyn and Queens, found 8% of samples tested positive for the same strain of poliovirus that paralyzed a Rockland County man. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collected 1,076 wastewater samples between March...
