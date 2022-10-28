Read full article on original website
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/01/2022: GT,LEG,CVNA
Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 0.8%. In company news, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) deflated Tuesday, with shares falling past 13%, after overnight reporting adjusted Q3...
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $45.46, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers,...
My Best Dividend Stock to Buy in November
Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. It's also helpful for building wealth in preparation for retirement. Regardless of why you're interested in dividend stocks, this video will highlight why Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is my top dividend stock to buy in November. Stock...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
What Makes First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) a New Buy Stock
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
Swiss Market Ends Lower On Weak Data
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, hurt by disappointing consumer confidence data. Survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Swiss consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level since the survey began in 1972. The report said the consumer...
TSX Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - Despite giving up a substantial portion of its early gains, the Canadian market ended on a fairly firm note on Tuesday, thanks largely to sustained buying at several counters in materials and energy sectors. Several stocks from consumer staples, technology and communications sections too posted notable gains. Healthcare...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Healthpeak (PEAK) Meets Q3 FFO Estimates
Healthpeak (PEAK) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.43 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this health care real...
Unusual Options Activity and Flow in SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
On October 31, 2022, among the underlying components of the NYSE, Unusual Whales saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) 11/11 C $6.00. The following screenshot from Unusual Whales shows a large premium, bullish, contracts that are ask-side. The Bid-Ask is $0.32 - $0.39,...
