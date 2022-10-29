Read full article on original website
Can the Inflation Reduction Act build back medicine better and reduce climate change? [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “There is great hope for this bill to accomplish the stated goals in the medical and energy worlds. There are many excellent summaries regarding this bill, and I would urge any interested readers to find a review of the bill and read through it. We will hear much more about these initiatives in the future.”
A Hungarian Jewish man’s fight for freedom [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “Despite the terror of the Soviets, it was clear that not even their mighty tanks could eradicate the social tides that now, like a tsunami, could not be turned back. The power of the movement forced Ernő Gerő, just a few months into his rule, to step down the next day and communist officials appointed Imre Nagy as Prime Minister. Despite this acquiescence, the violence only escalated. The Soviets were intent on crushing the movement with as much brute force as possible, killing and arresting protestors en masse, sending more and more dying and critically injured young people to the hospital where Ervin and his team worked in a constant state of shock.”
