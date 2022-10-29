Pick n Pay, a major supermarket chain in South Africa, announced on Tuesday that it now accepts Bitcoin as payments in its online store, according to a local media report. Customers can now pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using any Lightning Network-enabled app, such as BlueWallet or Muun, to buy groceries, hygiene products, household supplies, and many other products offered in the supermarket. The Lightning Network is a layer 2 solution built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It speeds up transactions while making it cheaper than the main Bitcoin network, making it more appealing to business enterprises.

8 HOURS AGO