blockchain.news
Visa Files Trademark Applications for Crypto Products, Including NFTs
Payment giant Visa has filed two trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) concerning cryptocurrency wallets, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and the Metaverse. This was initially revealed when Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark attorney, tweeted about it on Thursday. Filed on October 22, 2022, the application applies...
blockchain.news
Braavos Raises $10M to Build Easy-to-Use Wallets on StarkNet
Braavos, a Web3 wallet built atop the highly-used StarkNet Layer-2 protocol has raised the sum of $10 million in a new financing round, coming off as one of the high-growth protocols on StarkNet to receive such funding. According to an email update shared with Blockchain.news, the financing round was led...
blockchain.news
Apollo Teams Up With Anchorage to Expand its Product Offering
Apollo Global Management, an American private equity firm with more than $30 billion in assets under management has inked a new partnership with Anchorage Digital for its crypto custody options. The partnership between the duo has been an evolving one and as revealed by the latter firm, it will solely...
blockchain.news
FTX Founder says Hong Kong Could be Top Blockchain Hub in Asia
Crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said that, unlike the West, although Asia does not have a key web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency hotspot, Hong Kong could emerge as a leader in that sector. Speaking virtually during the annual Hong Kong FinTech Week 2022, Bankman-Fried said that other potential locations in...
blockchain.news
Vitalik Buterin Shares Opinion On Crypto Regulation
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday, shared his opinion on crypto regulation, expressing that he is happy that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are being slowed down. According to Vitalik, the crypto ecosystem still has some more growing and maturing to do before it starts to get the attention it deserves. He also spoke about the regulations that impact the inner workings of a crypto ecosystem.
blockchain.news
FTX CEO Quits Crypto Policy Debate, Allows Crypto Twitter to Carryon
The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that he is no longer interested in any debate that concerns crypto policies. He made his intention known in a Twitter thread shared over the weekend. “Take the wheel, Crypto Twitter,” says Bankman-Fried after a heated argument in the comment section of...
blockchain.news
Cosmos Hub Postpones Vote Date On New Security Model Proposal
After two respective postponements, the Cosmos' vote date to approve proposed changes to the network’s Hub has now been fixed to October 31. The proposed changes by the Cosmos developers are said to mark Cosmos Hub's transition to the next phase as an infrastructure service platform and a renewed role for ATOM as preferred collateral within the Cosmos Network.
blockchain.news
Hodlnaut Lost $190M from Hong Kong Branch in TerraUSD Wreck
A report from the interim judicial manager has uncovered that cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut's Hong Kong branch lost nearly $190 million during the collapse of the Terra/Luna digital token in May 2022. According to the report, Hodlnaut's directors had downplayed the range of the group's exposure to digital tokens. The report...
blockchain.news
FTX CEO Breaks Down Zuckerberg's Intent To Invest $10B/Year Into Meta
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Sunday took to his Twitter to break down the reason behind Zuckerberg rebranding his company Facebook to Meta and his intent to pump $10 billion every year into Meta. Ever since the rebranding from Facebook to Meta to showcase its focus on the Metaverse, most...
blockchain.news
Brian Amstrong Sees Bitcoin as a Flight to Safety Asset in 5 -10 Yrs
Besides the positive enthusiasm that has been recorded thus far over the past week, the digital currency ecosystem has lost some of its lusters in the year-to-date period with prices crashing more than 50% across the board. Despite this gloomy performance from Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto ecosystem, Coinbase...
blockchain.news
South African Supermarket Chain Pick n Pay Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, a major supermarket chain in South Africa, announced on Tuesday that it now accepts Bitcoin as payments in its online store, according to a local media report. Customers can now pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using any Lightning Network-enabled app, such as BlueWallet or Muun, to buy groceries, hygiene products, household supplies, and many other products offered in the supermarket. The Lightning Network is a layer 2 solution built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It speeds up transactions while making it cheaper than the main Bitcoin network, making it more appealing to business enterprises.
blockchain.news
Crypto Market Watch: Weekly Price Trend Update
While the earlier weeks of this month had been characterized by news from the United Kingdom with the resignation of former Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and the ascension of Rishi Sunak, a transition that riled the market. Last week, the acquisition of Twitter by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk sent another...
blockchain.news
Dogecoin Becomes The 8th Largest Cryptocurrency, Overtaking Cardano
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin has replaced Cardano as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On Saturday evening, Dogecoin quickly jumped ahead of Cardono to claim the eighth spot. The price of Doge has risen by 131.23% in the past 7 days. At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price stood...
