Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

JSU fans want more security after car break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Car crashes into dry cleaner, travels through building without injuring anyone

JACKSON, Miss. — A car crashed through a Flowood business Tuesday, leaving a trail of damage, but no injuries. The 44-year-old driver told police that before noon, he got out of his BMW in front of The Cleaners on Old Fannin Road, but forgot to put it in park. Police said the driver got back in the car and instead of pressing the brakes, he hit the gas and zoomed through the front window of the store, then plummeted through the back wall.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28. Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property. Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Warren County shooting victim identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week. Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
JACKSON, MS
