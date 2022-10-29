Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games
It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
gladiatortimes.com
Anaheim High School Dedicate their Homecoming Game to Juan Reynaga
On July 8th, 2022 a fellow student of ours Juan Carlos Reynaga who sadly lost his life to gun violence. Juan went to Anaheim High School before coming to Gilbert High School. “Together As One We’re Bleeding Blue This Game is 4 77 #Long Live Juan.””. At Anaheim...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
Orange, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Western Albemarle High School football team will have a game with Orange County High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
thehowleronline.org
New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl
The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
L.A. Weekly
Divyaben Kiritkumar Bhatt Killed in Amazon Truck Accident on South Dale Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
83-Year-Old Woman Dies in Amazon Truck Collision near Orange Avenue. The fatal incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near Orange Avenue. According to reports, an Amazon Truck broadsided a Toyota Prius for reasons currently under investigation. Due to the impact of the collision, the Prius passenger sustained fatal injuries and was...
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
Inland Empire sophomore killed when gunfire erupts at out-of-control Halloween party
An Inland Empire high-school sophomore is dead after gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party attended by hundreds of people.
CBS News
Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell
Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
localemagazine.com
8 OC Restaurants and Bars to Cozy Up in This Fall
From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach to offer skating rink Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Winter Wonderland is returning to Surf City with a publicly accessible sheet of ice open to skating enthusiasts. The temporary ice rink, located at Pier Plaza, is possible because of an ongoing partnership with Ice-America. Together, they will give locals a chance to lace up at the base of the city’s historic Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for access to the rink will cost $22 per skater.
lastheplace.com
Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?
With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
SoCal forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday as temps stay cool this week
Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
