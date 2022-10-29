ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games

It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Anaheim High School Dedicate their Homecoming Game to Juan Reynaga

On July 8th, 2022 a fellow student of ours Juan Carlos Reynaga who sadly lost his life to gun violence. Juan went to Anaheim High School before coming to Gilbert High School. “Together As One We’re Bleeding Blue This Game is 4 77 #Long Live Juan.””. At Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CROZET, VA
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out

The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl

The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot

Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell

Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
8 OC Restaurants and Bars to Cozy Up in This Fall

From Romantic Dining Spots to Moody Speakeasies, These Orange County Restaurants and Bars are Worth Visiting This Fall. As soon as the temperature begins to drop (at least a few degrees) in SoCal, we’re ready to celebrate all things quintessentially comforting. Break out the sweaters and boots for a night out on the town because the crisp autumn air signaled alfresco dining to move indoors (or at least next to a heater). It’s time to get cozy and snuggle up at our eight favorite restaurants and bars in Orange County this season.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Huntington Beach to offer skating rink Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Winter Wonderland is returning to Surf City with a publicly accessible sheet of ice open to skating enthusiasts. The temporary ice rink, located at Pier Plaza, is possible because of an ongoing partnership with Ice-America. Together, they will give locals a chance to lace up at the base of the city’s historic Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for access to the rink will cost $22 per skater.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA

