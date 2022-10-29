Read full article on original website
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Obituary: Eugene W. “Tom” Miller
Eugene W. "Tom" Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital….
Obituary: Mildred M. Hull
Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
Obituary: Donald E. Warren
Donald E. Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was….
Obituary: Richard Kenneth Miller, Jr.
Richard Kenneth Miller, Jr., age 51, of South Mountain, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at South Mountain Restor….
Obituary: Edna Mae Crider
Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh….
Obituary: Roger M. Nelson
Roger M. Nelson, 79, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home in Gettysburg. Born January 19, 1943 in Staten Island, NY, Roger was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margot Sylvia Nelson. Roger received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy (PT) from New York...
Obituary: David Eugene Showers
David, Dave, Eugene Showers, age 66, of Aspers, PA, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital….
Celebrate Living the Dream
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
Obituary: James E. Gross
James E. Gross, 95, Biglerville, PA passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1927 in Blaine, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jims wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross died in 2006.
Obituary: Fred Schutt
High Flight, my name is Fred Schutt of Aspers, PA and I have departed this earth on Friday, October 21, 2022 at age 87 to be with my God and Savior and my loving and forgiving wife, Barbara. I was born Oliver Frederick Schutt, Jr. on September 9, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA, son of the late Oliver Frederick and Jessie Pearle (Shealer) Schutt. As you can see, I have written my own obituary as all of my family is now gone. My wife of 54 years, Barbara Joan (Sadler) Schutt predeceased me on October 26, 2017. She always encouraged me, helped me, and never left me down. Over the past years without her, I miss her more and more and love her so much. Gettysburg has been my home all of my life except for our retirement years in Texas. The reason for the title High Flight is I had flown my airplane to Kerrville, Texas for a Mooney Aircraft convention on October, 1989. I had earlier broken my Barbaras heart and shattered our marriage. In January, 1990 she and I decided to visit Kerrville and when we arrived back home a few weeks later, we had a new certificate of marriage, new wedding ring son our fingers, and a 5 acre ranchette reserved. In June, 1990 we were Texans. God, Jesus, and my Barbara had not given up on me. We had our second chance of a wonderful life together. I knew my Barbara all through grade school and the first time we talked flying was when we were at the bus terminal in Baltimore waiting to come home from a trip with our mothers for shopping and a show. We were 13 at the time and I had purchased a flying magazine to look at. We both graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1953. We both went our separate ways in life. But we both found each other later and started our life together in 1963. I guess I talked too much about flying because one day in 1966, she called me at work and said When you get off, go out to the airport, you have a flying lesson. That started my experiences and a love for flight. God has been good to me all of my life with jobs and health. Ive worked in super markets, truck driving and in 1962, I began a 27 year career with the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. With my wifes help, I took the test and became a Battlefield Guide in 1970. She had become the first woman guide in 1968 and now we were the first man and wife guides. History repeats itself, my grandfather, Martin C. Shealer, was one of the first guides from 1915 to 1922. I also owned the Gettysburg Cycle Center for 10 years as a bicycle dealer and motorcycle inspection station. My hobby of motorcycling gave me the opportunity of testing motorcycle tires for Harley-Davidson when we moved to Texas and also delivering aircraft for customers. Then a got a position with QVC, the television shopping channel as a customer rep. and later training new employees. Barbara became manager and post-mistress of historic Camp Verde, the site of the pre-civil war US Army camel experiment. Barbara and I said many times that our 12 years in Texas were some of the best years of our life. We had got our life back together with a new marriage. My last jobs returning to Pennsylvania were tool department manager at Lowes and I drove a school van transporting students for Jacoby Transportation for 11 years. I served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years and was an advisor for Explorer Scout Post #79. My motorcycle hobby gave me tours through 48 states, Mexico, Canada, two trips to England and 8 European countries. As an accomplished pilot, I earned my private, commercial and ground instructors tickets. I was a member of the Gettysburg Elks, BMW M/C Owners, AMA, Mooney Pilot Aircraft Owners and Experimental Pilots. I was predeceased by my brother, Wayne in 1958, my son-in-law, Howard Worden in 1991 and my grandson, Justin Redding in 2008. I am survived by my half-brother, Jeffrey Goddard of Poulsboro, Washington and my adopted daughter, Suzette Schutt Redding of Gettysburg. I was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Memorial Contributions can be made to a favorite charity or St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with Ben Leese, officiating. Well, thats about it, my Barbara is looking down on me. When I finish my Final High Flight, she is going to say, Where have you been? Ive been waiting for you and Ill say, Here I am, I flew as fast as I could.
Main Street Gettysburg Receives Grant for Welcome Center from Nature Alliance and Heritage Center
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce a major donation for its Gettysburg Welcome Center Project from the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, which operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center. The Nature Alliance this week provided a generous donation of $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million...
Obituary: Lester Clyde Hoch, Jr.
Lester Clyde Hoch, Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. ….
Obituary: Harvey Benjamin Christ
Harvey Benjamin Christ, 70, died Saturday October 15, 2022 at Indiana Regional Hospital. Born February 7, 1952 in Allentown, PA. He was the son of Warren G Christ and Sarah M (Strauss) Christ and was the brother of Elwood (Woody) Christ of Gettysburg who passed away January 14, 2014. Harvey...
Trooper Struck by Passing Vehicle while Investigating Crash
On October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:14 a.m. Troopers from PSP-Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Rd. at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. While on scene, the investigating Trooper was struck by a passing motorist. The Trooper was flown from the scene...
Obituary: Alexandra ‘Ali’ Lorain Wise
Alexandra (Ali) Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at the beach....
Ordering New Library Materials Takes A Village
In our budget year 2022, the Adams County Library System is scheduled to spend $165,711 on new materials of all types for the six branches of the Adams County Library System. This number also includes e-books and e-audiobooks for our Cloud Library electronic platform. I should note that this number does not include the additional funds we spend on electronic databases, electronic magazines, or the supplies and software needed to make them available to the public for circulation.
Obituary: Leonarda Cruz Alza
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
Vibe captures Best of Show at Gettysburg Halloween Parade
Vibe Performing Arts captured Best of Show in the annual Gettysburg Halloween Parade, hosted by Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg and presented by Gettysburg Trading Post. Hundreds of people packed borough streets to watch more than 60 entries travel west on York Street, through Lincoln Square and south on Baltimore Street. Bill O’Brien from Rocky 98.5 served as emcee for the evening.
Adams County Elections Secure Under Watchful IT Department
Adams County’s Technology Department Chief Phillip Walter told members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) on Wednesday that his department will play a vital role in securing the vote during the upcoming election on Nov. 8. “We train pollsters, teach them how to use software, scanners, and...
Obituary: Clyde H. Heller
Clyde H. Heller age 98, of Biglerville, PA, passed away on October 11, 2022 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was bor….
