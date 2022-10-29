ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

6th Annual ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival returns to in-person format; Maui event Nov. 5

After two “virtual” years of celebation, ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest returns with numerous in-person events across Hawaiʻi. The theme of this year’s festivities is Mōhala, or the unfurling of the lehua. It is a life stage of the blossoming lehua, but it also represents how we are emerging out of COVID with a new celebration.
mauinow.com

Grants available for community cleanups in West Maui

Councilmember Tamara Paltin announced that the mayor’s Office of Economic Development is accepting proposals to plan West Maui community cleanups with $30,000 in grant funds that were appropriated in the 2023 fiscal year budget for the region. Paltin said eligible applicants include businesses and nonprofit organizations. “This grant money...
mauinow.com

Miyake-HPM Building Supply opens its first Maui Home Design Center in Kīhei

After a major renovation, Miyake – HPM Building Supply will open its first full-service Home Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, adding a wide array of kitchen, bath flooring, window and door product displays and design inspiration on the newly renovated second story of the Miyake – HPM Building Supply Kīhei location.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 30, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace. Charlene “Sharon” Jan See, 69, of Pāhala, passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Jan. 4, 1953, in Pāhala, she was a retired nurse for the State of Hawaiʻi.
mauinow.com

Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”

A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Raye Zaragoza at Maui’s McCoy Studio Theater, Nov. 2, 2022

Singer-songwriter, Raye Zaragoza, performs on Maui, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater. Considered a powerhouse folk-songstress carrying an acoustic guitar and a message, Raye was named “one of the most politically relevant artists in her genre” by Paste Magazine. She names Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Joan Baez, and Buffy St. Marie as influences.
mauinow.com

Music was a treat with Josh Tatofi in Wailea on Halloween weekend

Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Josh Tatofi performed at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Oct. 28. The free concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” took place in the Center’s Performance Area and welcomed guests for an evening of live music.
WAILEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy