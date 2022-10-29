Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
6th Annual ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival returns to in-person format; Maui event Nov. 5
After two “virtual” years of celebation, ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest returns with numerous in-person events across Hawaiʻi. The theme of this year’s festivities is Mōhala, or the unfurling of the lehua. It is a life stage of the blossoming lehua, but it also represents how we are emerging out of COVID with a new celebration.
mauinow.com
Grants available for community cleanups in West Maui
Councilmember Tamara Paltin announced that the mayor’s Office of Economic Development is accepting proposals to plan West Maui community cleanups with $30,000 in grant funds that were appropriated in the 2023 fiscal year budget for the region. Paltin said eligible applicants include businesses and nonprofit organizations. “This grant money...
mauinow.com
Miyake-HPM Building Supply opens its first Maui Home Design Center in Kīhei
After a major renovation, Miyake – HPM Building Supply will open its first full-service Home Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, adding a wide array of kitchen, bath flooring, window and door product displays and design inspiration on the newly renovated second story of the Miyake – HPM Building Supply Kīhei location.
mauinow.com
Inaugural Honor Flight from Hawaiʻi will pay tribute to 26 local veterans
For the first time, a group of veterans from Hawai‘i will be making the journey to Washington, DC as part of the Honor Flight Network. Lone Eagle Honor Flight is the national program that serves veterans in areas where there is currently no hub. The Honor Flight Network pays...
mauinow.com
Maui hotel, conservation groups reach agreement to protect endangered Hawaiian petrel
In accordance with a recent settlement agreement, the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui has implemented protective measures, including reducing lighting, to help protect the endangered ‘ua‘u, or Hawaiian petrel. The agreement, which was finalized on Oct. 21, 2022, resolves an Endangered Species Act case brought by Conservation Council...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 30, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace. Charlene “Sharon” Jan See, 69, of Pāhala, passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Jan. 4, 1953, in Pāhala, she was a retired nurse for the State of Hawaiʻi.
mauinow.com
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”
A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
mauinow.com
Raye Zaragoza at Maui’s McCoy Studio Theater, Nov. 2, 2022
Singer-songwriter, Raye Zaragoza, performs on Maui, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater. Considered a powerhouse folk-songstress carrying an acoustic guitar and a message, Raye was named “one of the most politically relevant artists in her genre” by Paste Magazine. She names Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Joan Baez, and Buffy St. Marie as influences.
mauinow.com
Music was a treat with Josh Tatofi in Wailea on Halloween weekend
Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Josh Tatofi performed at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Oct. 28. The free concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” took place in the Center’s Performance Area and welcomed guests for an evening of live music.
Comments / 0