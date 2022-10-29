Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election. JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to hold a narrow lead in Israeli elections. That's according to exit polls. The vote could pave the way for him to return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight Wednesday. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO