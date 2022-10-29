ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Arkansas Football Newcomer Report: Week 9

The transfer portal has completely changed how teams operate in College Football, and that has been especially true for the Arkansas Razorbacks over the last few seasons. Each week, we'll be taking a look at how Arkansas' first-year transfers and true freshmen performed over the weekend and how they have made their mark for the Hogs to this point in the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Hunter Yurachek’s New Salary Ranks Nationally after Inverse of Gus Malzahn Situation

FAYETTEVILLE — After taking the Arkansas athletic department to historic heights, it doesn’t sound like Hunter Yurachek is going anywhere any time soon. Not even a full year after receiving an extension and raise from the UA, the Razorbacks’ athletics director will soon get another pay bump on the heels of being pursued by another program.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
fayettevilleflyer.com

Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville

A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard

A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR

