Deion Sanders Responds to Question About Auburn Job (Video)
The Tigers’ coach skillfully dodged the question.
Arkansas Football Newcomer Report: Week 9
The transfer portal has completely changed how teams operate in College Football, and that has been especially true for the Arkansas Razorbacks over the last few seasons. Each week, we'll be taking a look at how Arkansas' first-year transfers and true freshmen performed over the weekend and how they have made their mark for the Hogs to this point in the season.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin releases statement following firing
Harsin believes that "with complete alignment, the possibilities are endless" at Auburn.
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Hunter Yurachek’s New Salary Ranks Nationally after Inverse of Gus Malzahn Situation
FAYETTEVILLE — After taking the Arkansas athletic department to historic heights, it doesn’t sound like Hunter Yurachek is going anywhere any time soon. Not even a full year after receiving an extension and raise from the UA, the Razorbacks’ athletics director will soon get another pay bump on the heels of being pursued by another program.
Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?
Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach
Random Obervations: What You May Not Have Noticed During Auburn Game
Male Models, DC vs. Marvel, a Saban sighting, a shot to the specials and family matters
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sees a clear favorite to be Auburn's next football coach
Auburn was blown out at home by Arkansas on Saturday, 41-27. The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 on the season and they are now just 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to last year. At this point, Bryan Harsin’s seat at Auburn can’t get any hotter. In...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Auburn reportedly offered AD job to Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek before tabbing John Cohen
Before Auburn tabbed Mississippi State’s John Cohen as its next athletics director, the university reportedly made an offer to another sitting SEC athletics director for the position. According to Arkansas Business, Auburn attempted to lure Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek to the Plains with an offer worth $2 million...
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Razorbacks fend off Auburn's attempt to hire athletic director
ARKANSAS, USA — The University of Arkansas have given a raise and contract extension to Hunter Yurachek, fending off attempts by Auburn University to have him join their staff, according to Arkansas Business. According to the report, Auburn offered Yurachek $2 million if he were to take the position...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville
A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
talkbusiness.net
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
