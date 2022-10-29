Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins seeks explanation from the NFL after violent hit
DeAndre Hopkins is looking for an explanation after game officials failed to call a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Frustration Mounting for Cardinals After Vikings Loss
The Arizona Cardinals' frustrations are beginning to build.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cardinals
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 6-1 atop the NFC North after a squeaker win...
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
KAAL-TV
Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dies
(ABC 6 News) – Adam Zimmer, son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday, according to a family member. Corri Zimmer White, Mike’s daughter and Adam’s sister, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. Zimmer was 38-year-old. Details surrounding his cause of death haven’t...
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
The Arizona Cardinals Should Stay Put at the NFL Trade Deadline
While many will hope for the Arizona Cardinals to bring in another superstar at the NFL trade deadline, the team is best sitting it out.
