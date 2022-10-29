ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cardinals

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 6-1 atop the NFC North after a squeaker win...
VikingsTerritory

Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career

With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
KAAL-TV

Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dies

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Zimmer, son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday, according to a family member. Corri Zimmer White, Mike’s daughter and Adam’s sister, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. Zimmer was 38-year-old. Details surrounding his cause of death haven’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up

It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
