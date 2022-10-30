Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as ‘only chance’ to challenge 2020 election, report says – live
Attorney called ruling from conservative justice ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion’ by 6 January – follow all the latest news
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
PolitiFact: Spanish-language ad on Marco Rubio’s DACA votes ignores important details
In 2018, Rubio voted against two proposals that included a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. But he supported a different bill that also provided a pathway to citizenship for beneficiaries. The bills’ main differences were on border security and limits to legal immigration. Rubio criticized the deferred action...
I'm Marco Rubio: This is why I want Florida's vote in the midterm election
Every crisis we face as a country has been driven by the left's agenda. My opponent, Val Demings, would be a rubber stamp in the Senate for that liberal agenda.
U.S. supports African-led peace process for Ethiopia - White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. remains committed to supporting an African-led peace process for Ethiopia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
