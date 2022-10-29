Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: Resilience & Resolve Lead to 3 Straight Wins
The New York Islanders won three straight last week against the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche surprising everyone – except themselves. There seemed to be a belief in the locker room that, at some point, the changes head coach Lane Lambert would eventually work, even if it would come with some growing pains.
Golden Knights Find a Way Yet Again, Theodore Saves Win Streak
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore scored the game-winning overtime goal to give Vegas the 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Yardbarker
Adam Henrique scores twice as Ducks prevail over Sharks in shootout
Adam Henrique scored two goals for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 6-5 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome and Max Comtois also scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 39 saves for the Ducks, who have won two in a row for the first time this season, but remain the only NHL team without a win in regulation.
FOX Sports
Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win over Flames
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night. Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time....
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat
According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Bruins storm back, stun Penguins in OT for sixth straight win
Hampus Lindholm went coast-to-coast and scored from the left hash marks at 3:37 of overtime Tuesday as the visiting Boston Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight, 6-5 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko, Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall also scored for the...
Yardbarker
Flames Post-Game: Sloppy Flames devoured by Kraken
Welcome to our game day content brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway!. The Calgary Flames hosted the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at the Saddledome. The Flames didn’t have a bad performance necessarily, but their game was punctuated by lapses and odd decision-making. Despite being up 4-2 early in the third period, the Flames (and their lead) were devoured by the Kraken and they lost by a 5-4 score.
ESPN
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Kucherov, Hagel, Point & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning finished their three-game West Coast trip with a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks, thanks partly to Nikita Kucherov scoring the winner with 56.2 seconds remaining. After starting with a loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks, ending the road trip with a 2-1 record.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
